Typealike tech uses PC webcam for gesture control





Researchers are developing new technologies that use hand gestures to execute commands on a computer.

A prototype called Typealike works with a regular laptop webcam with a simple mirror attached. The program recognizes the user’s hand next to or near the keyboard and prompts them based on the various hand positions.

For example, the user can place his right hand with his thumb next to the keyboard, and the program recognizes this as a volume-up signal. You can program different gestures and different combinations of gestures to perform different operations.

Innovations in the field of human-computer interaction aim to make the user experience faster and smoother with fewer keyboard shortcuts and mouse and trackpad controls.

“It started with a simple idea of ​​a new way to use a webcam,” said Nalin Chibber, a recent master’s degree graduate from the Cheriton School of Computer Science at the University of Waterloo. “The webcam is pointed at your face, but most of the interactions that occur on your computer are around your hands. So if the webcam can pick up hand gestures, what would we do? I wondered if I could do it. “

The first insight led to the development of a small mechanical attachment that redirects the webcam downwards towards the hand. Next, the team created a software program that could understand different hand gestures for different users under different conditions. The team used machine learning techniques to train the Type alike program.

“Because this is a neural network, we need to show an example of the algorithm for what we’re trying to detect,” said Fabrice Matulic, Principal Researcher at Preferred Networks and former postdoctoral researcher at Waterloo. “Some people have slightly different gestures and different hand sizes, so we need to collect a lot of data from people with different lighting conditions.”

The team has recorded a database of hand gestures by dozens of research volunteers. We also trained volunteers to test and research so that the team could understand how to make the program as functional and versatile as possible.

Daniel Vogel, associate professor of computer science at Waterloo, said: “People see something like Typealike, or other new technology in the field of human-computer interaction, and say it makes sense. That’s what we want. Intuition. We want to create technology that is easy to understand, but that can require a lot of complex research and sophisticated software. “

Researchers say there are more applications for Typealike programs in virtual reality that can eliminate the need for handheld controllers.

A study by Chhibber, Matulic, Vogel, and team member Hemant Bhaskar Surale, “Typealike: Keyboard-like hand posture for extended laptop interaction,” was recently published in the minutes of ACM Human-Computer Interaction. I did.

