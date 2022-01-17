road.cc recommends innovation in 2021/22





It was a busy year in the world of bicycle technology. This is the best innovation recommended by road.cc.

Each month, we select the top products we review and add them to our road.cc recommendations. Next, I will explain which of these is the best in terms of innovation.

We are interested in products that incorporate new technologies in specific areas. What constitutes a new technology for GPS cycle computers is clearly very different from new technologies in sports nutrition, but what is important is that neither has been seen before, or at least an existing technology. It’s about providing something with a new twist.

We are back at road.cc. Recommended and revisited all products with their own benefits and included the best here. Of course, the technology needs to be reviewed by road.cc. If the company doesn’t send you a new jazzy gadget, you can’t rate it.

We are awarding two awards here:

No Money Object We remove the price from this equation. Editor’s Choice This award is given to products that offer the best combination of performance and cost performance.

Don’t beat the bushes, the winners …

Money No ObjectShimanoDura-AceR9200 GroupsetEditors Choice Hammerhead Karoo 2

… but first check what else impressed us.

Honorable Mention

First of all, although it is not a recommended product by road.cc, some products deserve an honorable mention.

Water imagines that the first place Apple considered placing Air Tag (4 for 99) wasn’t inside the bike frame, but as soon as you see these, it tracks the bike. I was thinking about how to do it. After they were stolen, lost during the trip, or just lying down.

> Review: Apple Air Tag

AirTag works with a nearby iPhone instead of using GPS to provide a specific location. Basically, it uses another iPhone with Bluetooth to identify where AirTag is in relation to the phone. Therefore, if a phone is 10 meters away from AirTag and the phone is in location A, AirTag will recognize that it is within 10 meters of location A.

This is most effective in cities with a myriad of iPhone users, but it also means that it works well in less densely populated areas.

Buy APPLE AIRTAG here

Garmin Rally Pedals (969.99) is finally available to fans of the Shimano cleatsa dedicated power meter option (Assioma DUO-Shi allowed you to attach a special axle to the Shimano pedal body, but the Q factor is higher than usual. It was quite wide).

The Rally RK200 pedal has a double-sided design that provides consistent data that can be used perfectly for power sessions. The daily operation of the pedal is easy and there is a huge pile of data to jump in, but what makes these particularly nifty innovations is the axle.

Review: Garmin Rally Pedal

Garmin designed an axle with all the clever power measurement techniques inside, and then designed three pedal bodies around it. This means you can get pedal bodies for SPD-SL Shimano Road Cleats, Look Road Cleats, or SPD Shimano Mountain Bike Cleats. The task of exchanging bodies is a bit more complicated than Garmin suggests, but the task isn’t terrible. For example, if you switch from road cleats to off-road cleats during the winter, you don’t care.

Pedal power meters are more versatile than other systems because they can be easily swapped between bikes, and the power meter gabin can be used on the axles of different pedal bodies, ensuring cost offsets.

Buy Garmin Rally Pedal Here

Products that remained in the final selection

Let’s take a look at the high-tech products that road.cc has come to recommend.

The Scotts Addict eRide Premium (9,199) is one of the lightest electric road bikes we could ride. After Water reviewed it, it turned out to be a fast, comfortable and sweet handling road bike that benefited from smooth power assist, so we called it the then National Hill Climb Champion and this area. Climbed the most terrifying hill in.

> Review: Scott Addict eRide Premium

Andrew Feather, despite his extraordinary abilities, did not match the power and torque of Addicte Rides. It was warp speed when I gave it to Andrew.

Buy SCOTTADDICTeride here

Science In Sports Beta Fuel Gel (12 in 6 packs) may look like just another energy gel, but its clever bunch of SIS packs 40g of carbs into a standard size energy gel and stomachs. I made it gentle enough to. You can pack 120g of carbohydrates every hour.

> Review: Science in Sport Beta Fuel Gel

An innovative bit is the transition from the standard energy formula to a 1: 0.8 ratio of maltodextrin to fructose. Increasing the fructose ratio increases the amount of carbohydrates you can get by 12%, according to SiS, and reduces the symptoms of stomach filling.

If you want to pack a lot of energy while avoiding stomach problems, these gels are for you.

Buy SIS Beta Fuel Gel here

Chain lubricants are rarely stimulating, but the Silca Synergetic Drip Lube (32) impressed us a lot thanks to the highly slippery tungsten disulfide particles. No, it’s not a common sentence. For this drip lubricant, Silka added a product they didn’t name, but they say it’s used in racing car engines. The combination of these two materials forms a film that Silka reduces wear by 80-90% over other lubricants.

> Review: Silca Synergetic Drip Lube

Our tests have suggested that such things work well to extend the life of the chain and save an entire pile of cash in the long run.

The longer you use it, the more you can offset that 32 price. Fortunately, it also really lasts a long time.

Buy THESILCA SYNERGETIC DRIP LUBE here

What sets the practical and stylish VanMoof S3 (1,998) apart from its competitors is that everything related to security is integrated. “Kick lock” prevents it from being moved and also sounds an alarm. If your bike is stolen for any reason, you can track it with Apple’s FindMy app.

> Review: VanMoof S3

The S3 boasts a 504Wh battery that powers a 250W front hub motor. In the top setting, this allows you to earn 39 miles on a single charge. This is slightly more than we managed. However, the motor will start moving immediately. When going uphill, the boost button allows you to push the zipper without any effort.

With integrated lights, hydraulic disc brakes, mudguards and kickstands, this is a very practical option.

Buy VANMOOFS3 HERE

The Fizik Vento Stabilita Carbon Road Shoes (374.99) are clever in that you can adjust how they provide arch support. The floating strap is secured under the carbon sole and can be attached without being secured to the strap that wraps the instep.

> Review: Fizik Vento Stabilita Carbon

The inside of the shoe has a notch along the insole insole that bends to support significant adjustments.

It’s very effective. Shoes may seem strange at first, but they quickly become comfortable and are perfect for hard work.

Buy FIZIK VENTOSTABILITA here

award

The two products reviewed on road.cc have won the Tech Innovation of the Year Award.

The Money No Object Award will be presented to the new Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Groupset (4,281.87). Shimano has also moved to a semi-wireless system (which can be run as a wired system if desired) with a top-level loadgroupset and the next level of Ultegra.

Shimano opposed the use of Zigbee wireless technology and decided to create its own integrated circuit instead. It claims to provide four times the processing speed with 75% less power.

> Review: Shimano R9200 Groupset

The rear derailleur is very smooth over the entire range of the cassette and Shimano is very proud of the alleged speed gains, but the impression when using the groupset is that the front derailleur is much more powerful. It means that it has become.

Braking has also been slightly improved, with the pad retracting slightly when not applied. Although highly dependent on the alignment of the disc brake mount surface of the frame and the rotor used, this update has done a lot to solve previous problems with brake friction.

I also like the larger cassette size with Dura-Ace. You can combine an 11-34T cassette with a 50/34 tooth chainset to achieve a minimum gear ratio of 1: 1 to help you climb the toughest local hills.

Overall, the Dura-Ace R9200 may be the most expensive Shimano roadgroupset in terms of distance, but the performance is excellent.

Buy SHIMANO DURA-ACER 9200 groupset here

The OurEditors Choice Award is presented to Hammerhead Karoo 2 (359), an excellent cycling computer that has increased storage from 16Gb to impressive 32Gb and added an upgraded quad-core processor with dual Bluetooth smart chipsets and 2Gb RAM. Will be. The result is a faster, more responsive device that can handle regular software updates installed by Hammerhead to improve performance and introduce new features.

Karoo 2 runs on the Android 8 operating system and can be paired with an Android or iOS smartphone to take advantage of hosting messages / call notifications and other connectivity features.

> Review: Hammerhead Karoo 2

Karoo 2 includes voice alerts with easy-to-follow route-by-order notifications, but the map details are great and the navigation overlap is useful. If you go off course, change routes without going crazy.

I have more things I like. Strava Live’s integration is smooth, with a good battery life of about 11 hours when you connect to a large number of sensors and follow the route. I also like that the charging cable is USB-C.

Reviewer Anna has been using the Hammerhead Karoo 2 since early summer and said, “Training and exploration training continues to be great. Reliability is fine and battery life shows no signs of fatigue.

“Hammerhead rolled out the Climber pop-up overlay after the initial test period. This is especially grateful since I recently moved to Wales. I don’t know the lane here, but it’s mostly annoying. I found that it would lead to a climb. A kicker on the way.

“This is where pop-ups were so savior. This shows what’s going on and this helped me measure my efforts. I can hold back something for the most difficult sections. Not only was it made, but I was confident that I could push it to empty it.

“The display is clear and easy to read. It shows the distance and elevation of the rest of the climb and has a color-coded elevation profile that shows which sections are steep or shallow.”

Buy KAROO2 here

What is your favorite cycling technology this year?

