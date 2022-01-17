Google and Facebook collude in a secret deal. TikTok consumer spending peaked in 2021





Today’s Exchange Wire News Digest: An illegal transaction between Facebook and Google was revealed after a group in the US state filed a third amended complaint. Private consumption of TikTok reached US $ 2.3 billion (1.7 billion) in 2021. And Bolt raised US $ 355 million (260 million) in (the first part of) the BlackRock-led Series E round.

The third amended complaint reveals a secret arrangement between Facebook and Google

An illegal transaction between Facebook and Google was revealed after a group in the US state filed a third amended complaint with Google Digital Advertising Antitrust Litigation. According to a court document filed on Friday (January 14th), the 2018 transaction was in favor of Facebook and is now rebranded as Meta. The document states that Facebook will win at least 10% of all such auctions that Facebook bids on. In a statement, Google spokeswoman Peter Schottenfels, Google’s communications manager, said the complaint had been corrected many times, but was still inaccurate and had no legal benefits. Meta has not been nominated as a defendant in this case, but they also defended the agreement.

The complaint was first filed in December 2020, alleging that Google violated antitrust laws and strengthened its already thriving advertising business with unreasonable efforts to eliminate competition. The tech giant was accused of bad antitrust law, and a group in the US state wanted the proceedings to ensure that Google was no longer evil. One of the specific exploitation strategies allegedly used by tech giants was designed by the gTrade “team to manipulate bids belonging to small business advertisers. This program is designed with booking price optimization and Called and created to dynamically adjust the price floor of Google’s exchanges for each buyer. About the amount they actually pay-access via the publisher’s user ID. Facebook has this. It has been taken up many times in complaints.

Meta has also been named in various other complaints in recent months-the latest by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which claims that social media giants have long dominated the market. This is a lawsuit filed. Last Wednesday (January 12), the second attempt to abandon the anti-competitive proceedings was rejected after the FTC provided sufficient evidence in the amended document. In their unsuccessful attempt, tech giants declare that Chair Lina Khan should resign because of her prejudice against Facebook, and recent participation in regulatory agencies approves the amendment. Voted for. However, their evidence overlooked Mark, and the court dismissed the complaint, stating that they refused to engage in such speculation. As the trial progresses, the court expects everyone to speculate on the success of the Commission.

TikTok’s personal consumption reached US $ 2.3 billion (1.7 billion) in 2021

With 1.9 billion downloads worldwide, TikTok has jumped to the top as one of the most downloaded apps and never stops there. In 2021, consumer spending on social video apps, including the iOS version of Douyin, a Chinese localization, peaked at US $ 2.3 billion (1.7 billion), up 77% year-on-year, according to a new survey by Sensor Tower. Reached. The fourth quarter was particularly explosive, reaching the world’s highest amount of US $ 824 million ($ 603.5 million). 57% of them are from Chinese users. In fact, it bypasses the 2020 mark of consumer spending quarterly, demonstrating a consistent rise in consumer interest.

According to Insider Intelligence, TikTok is estimated to grow by 59.8% in 2020 and then reach 755 million monthly users in 2022. With the launch of TikTok Kitchen, we hope to soon dominate the food commerce market. ByteDance-owned company has partnered with Virtual Dining Concepts and Grubhub to launch delivery-only restaurant services across the United States, with more than 1,000 restaurants open in approximately 300 locations by the end of this year, Bloomberg reports. It’s a schedule. Consumers should be able to enjoy the TikTok branded dining experience as early as March as the popular service is being redesigned as a superappli.

In a blog post looking back on 2021, Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas tells us that 2021 is a year of connection and that the people of TikTok will laugh together, entertain, start cultural phenomena and tell us new things. I’ve seen It’s incredible to see the depth of entertainment and creativity from this community and we’re happy to celebrate all the ways we’ve gathered at TikTok this year.

Bolt Raised US $ 355 Million (260 Million) in Series E Round

Bolt, an online checkout technology platform, has $ 355 million (260 million) in (the first part of) the BlackRock-led Series E round with the participation of new investors such as Schonfeld and Invus Opportunities. Was procured. Existing investors Activant Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures have also returned to support this round. The new investment now rates startups at US $ 11 billion (8.06 billion), with total funding of nearly US $ 1 billion (732.5 million).

The new investment nearly doubled its valuation just three months ago after completing a US $ 393 million (287.9 ​​million) Series D with the participation of General Atlantic and Untitled Investments. In a statement, the San Francisco-based platform is one step closer to ending guest checkouts on the Internet with this funding.

Bolt has confirmed that he will use this new money to move his team forward in preparation for the future of the growing commerce sector. Michael Kuchmek, Global Head of Equity Capital Markets at Schonfeld, commented on recent funding. With one checkout at a time, you can’t get any more excited about joining Bolt on a journey that will revolutionize online shopping. By knowing management, product innovation, marquee retailers, and great partnerships that have been built, they are fully equipped with Bolt’s ability to further simplify and democratize the checkout experience and assist both merchants and shoppers. I have a lot of confidence.

Even in the news:

-Anzu and Ubisoft expand partnership after first success in in-game advertising

–LoopMe Announces Investment from Mayfair Equity Partners

–Adnami Appoints Jrgen Gosvig as CFO to Strengthen Executive Team

-Tmwi appointed by ZEISS VisionCare to promote integrated paid social campaigns

