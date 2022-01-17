ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK): How to trade this bubble (NYSEARCA: ARKK)





I think it’s time for us to agree on one thing. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) was a classic example of a market bubble. Unlike Japanese stocks in the 1990s, dotcom mania in the 2000s, and Bitcoin (OTC: GBTC) in the 2010s, ARKK is worth mentioning in financial textbooks as another example of a frenzy that doesn’t end well. It’s version 2020.

However, this does not mean that there is no money to make money with ARKK in the future. This is especially true if, like Internet stocks and cryptocurrencies, huge growth and highly rated stocks eventually revived months or years after their first disappearance.

Today we will talk about how price actions should be used to trade ARKK.

Yes it was (or is) a bubble

According to Investopedia, the definition of a bubble is “a cycle characterized by a rapid rise in market value.” […] A sharp drop or contraction of the value continues. This is also known as a crash or bubble burst. Visually, the bubble looks like the graph below. This represents a parabolic journey into ARKK’s performance. COVID-19 S & P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq (QQQ) since the onset of the crisis:

ARKK and its managers were often known as investment “rock stars” until March 2021. Today, the fund has been poorly performing even on the S & P 500 since the start of the pandemic, not to mention the technology-rich NASDAQ, which is a better benchmark. 100.

Don’t catch the falling knife

If you choose three names from the top 10 ETF stocks and need to hold them for the next 20 or 25 years, which “pool of stocks” do you fish from: ARKK or Vanguard Value (VTV)?

I will probably go with the former. In my view, the long-term outlook for companies that are sub-sector leaders or disruptors, such as electric and self-driving cars, digital currencies, and office productivity, is far more compelling. Indeed, good banks, oil, gas, and packaged stocks have the potential to outperform in the short term. But I don’t think this is where the most valuable things come from in the long run.

Well, for me, this is just the answer to the first part of the question. Do I need to buy ARKK at my current level? The second part of “at the current level” is the part that needs attention. Let’s go back to the dot-com era to explain why.

Nasdaq peaked in March 2000 after a cumulative 500% increase over the last five years (for reference, ARKK surged 880% over the five years to February 2021). However, by December 2000, the index had already lost 50% of its value from its peak. Does the magnitude and timing of the decline in tech stocks in the early 2000s remind us of ARKK 20 years later?

The problem for bold investors who bought dips at that point was that they didn’t stop Nasdaq from being unleashed. Over the next two years, the Technology Group reduced its value by 28% and 38% in 2001 and 2002, respectively. The index did not break through the December 2000 level and did not fall again until December 2011. That was 11 years later.

For me, buying ARKK today is as dangerous as buying Nasdaq in December 2000. Just because stock prices have fallen sharply, (1) you can’t sink deeply, and (2) investors who invest now shouldn’t stay in the water for the next few years.

In my view, the solution is to wait for the market to tell you when to buy the dip. Keep in mind that bubbles are trending and notorious. It goes up first, then goes down, and often goes up again if the previous modification is overdone. The secret is to monitor price behavior and dive only when momentum shifts positively.

The graph below shows two different strategies. (1) Buy and hold the Nasdaq 100 throughout the bubble phase from 1995 to the end of 2004, and (2) adjust the timing of the purchase until the price exceeds the 50-day move. Averages and stocks below the trend line.

Nasdaq: Timed vs. Buy-Hold, 1995-2004

The difference in performance was noticeable. The initial investment of $ 1,000 in Nasdaq increased to $ 2,930 in 10 years using the buy-and-hold method, but much higher to $ 5,160 using the timed strategy. From peak to trough, Buy and Hold produced a maximum loss of 78%, much more painful than 39% when using the moving average approach.

For other bubbles, timing entry and avoidance cell off also work. This methodology would have prevented investors from fully riding the rise of the Nikkei bubble in the 1980s, but it would also have minimized the pain during the fall. On the net, the timing strategy is based on the fact that between 1985 and the end of 1994, buying and holding Japanese stocks almost doubles the annual return and exposes investors to maximum drawdowns. It was only 20% compared to 63%.

Nikkei: Timed vs. Purchase-Hold, 1985-1994

When to buy ARKK again

This conversation probably never happened:

“When should I buy this?” “When the price goes up a little.”

Still, I think this is exactly how ARKK trades today. In my opinion, buying stocks now and expecting the best is not an ideal strategy. Technology-rich ETFs can stay in the hole for months, even digging deeper ETFs under your feet before they finally start to recover.

With the 50-day moving average approach, you need to buy ARKK once or when the stock reaches $ 101.67. I understand that this is a move target that needs to be updated every trading day (see graph below). Until then, there was no danger of touching this ETF or being stabbed by a falling knife.

ARKK: Stock Price and 50-day Moving Average, 2020-2022

