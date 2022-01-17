“UFO or lock?” Redditor found a strange object in Antarctica while searching Google Earth





User Leesoy shared a photo allegedly witnessed on his page. (Photo: reddit u / Leesoy)

A screenshot of a remote location in Antarctica shows a strange white object on a rocky brown background.

Google Earth is certainly a great technology that allows you to wander the farthest corners of the globe without having to move out of bed. But even more interesting are the strange sightings that people encounter with it. Recently, Reddit users have speculated about discovering UFOs in Antarctica while using Google Earth. User Lee Soi shared a photo allegedly witnessed on his page and asked the user in the caption if it was really a UFO or just a rock. “UFO or Rock? Antarctica Google Earth,” he writes. A screenshot of a remote location in Antarctica shows a strange white object on a rocky brown background. The coordinates of that particular location were also shown in the shared photo, according to which the UFO was located at 74.0322S, 22.4506W.

In particular, this isn’t the first claim, and perhaps the last claim that people found anomalous in Google Earth. As more and more photos and videos of unidentified objects and unexplained sightings have increased, people’s beliefs about life beyond the Earth have become bold.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) reportedly released declassified data about UFOs last year, fueling speculation about UFOs and extraterrestrial life, according to a report from CNBCTV18. The data was released on the Black Vault, an archive of declassified documents personally run by author and podcaster John Greenwalled Jr. website.

Earlier in December last year, a video recorded by a pilot was talked about on Twitter and captured what he claimed to be a UFO fleet. This video was shot while the pilot was flying over the Pacific Ocean at a height of about 39,000 feet. This video shows the orange hues of the horizon and the sun, and when the pilot zoomed in, he saw twelve illuminated objects flying in sync.

