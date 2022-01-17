Comments: Sports and Metaverse | News





Metaverse is a broad term that generally refers to a shared world environment that people access via the Internet. These become more realistic digital spaces by using virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and augmented reality (XR) that combines both.

The Metaverse is considered to be the next version of the Internet.

The term itself is not new, it was originally coined by science fiction writer Neil Stephenson in the 1992 novel “Snow Crash.” He imagined the Metaverse as a shared and connected universe where people’s digital avatars can interact with each other.

This concept was introduced mainstream in 2018 with the release of the movie Ready Player One. In this movie, players enter an oasis in a vast virtual reality world where they can explore, compete and experience different events with their own custom avatars.

Recently, when Facebook changed its brand name as Meta, the topic increased significantly. CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote: In the future, you’ll be able to instantly teleport as a hologram to catch up with your office, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room without commuting.

This is where you can see the evolutionary opportunities for immersive sports.

Games and entertainment are expected to first drive the development of the Metaverse, where immersive mixed reality gives viewers a sort of shared social experience, and this is where sporting opportunities arise.

Today, for most sports enthusiasts, the best place to watch an event is to be there directly. Nothing beats the atmosphere and excitement of being in a packed stadium. For many, this isn’t possible, so the next best thing is to watch it with your friends in front of the big screen.We feel that immersive technology can fill that gap, provide a stadium experience from the comfort of home, and still socialize with friends.

BT Sport is exploring new immersive experiences and is working on the 5G Edge-XR project (5gedgexr.com) in collaboration with other parts of BT and external partners. This project aims to demonstrate the combination of 5G networks and cloud graphics processing units. Sports fans can watch immersive events from all angles on a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, AR and VR headsets, and TVs.

Imagine having a virtual season pass at the stadium and friends sitting around you every week. Stadium fans are mixed, with some physically there and others not. This is where the boundaries between real and virtual experiences merge to reflect how fans want to engage in sports.

Before the launch of smartphones and 4G, no one could have imagined people watching sports on their mobile phones. Fast-forwarding in 2021, the UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City broke the record with the largest spike data (962 Gbps) in history on the EE mobile network alone.

The Metaverse is seen as an evolution of social viewing that is already innovating. For example, BT Sport launched Watch Together in 2021 to allow customers to see, see and chat with their friends in a split-screen view.

Matt Stagg is BT Sport’s Director of Mobile Strategy.

