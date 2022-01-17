Vir Biotechnology and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Develop Vaccine Antibody Technology to Address HIV and Malaria





The new initiative is designed to assess the potential impact of broadly neutralizing antibodies designed to block viral replication and spread to people infected with HIV, as well as their ability to exert vaccine-like effects. Includes clinical proof-of-concept trials. It can be applied to suppress HIV without the use of durable antiretroviral therapy (ART).

Preclinical studies, on the other hand, assess the potential role of technicians in malaria prevention.

The concept of vaccine antibodies is currently applied to the entire Virs pipeline of potential SARS-CoV-2, chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), and influenza A product candidates, and is currently applied to low and middle income countries ( LMIC).

Based on 2016 collaboration

This new program extends the existing partnership between San Francisco immunology and virology experts and the Gates Foundation, but this time it incorporates new platform technology.

In 2016, the Gates Foundation invested in Vir to help develop an affordable and accessible HIV and tuberculosis prevention vaccine program. VIR-111, an HIVT cell vaccine based on human cytomegalovirus, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Virs’ partnership with The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is a forming and integral part of our history that began with a T cell vaccine program for HIV and tuberculosis, said Dr. George Scangos, CEO of Vir Biotechnology.

Integrating this enhanced collaboration into a second platform technology supports our common goal of developing innovative solutions for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases worldwide. We look forward to applying the lessons learned so far on COVID-19, chronic hepatitis B virus infection, and influenza to advance our efforts to treat HIV and prevent malaria.

TheGates Foundation has pledged a $ 40 equity investment and a $ 10 million grant in the vaccine antibody program.

Program-related equity investments are made through the $ 2.5 billion Strategic Investment Fund (SIF). The fund aims to stimulate private sector-led innovation, promote market-led efficiency, and prioritize external capital to improve global health and development initiatives. The health and well-being of poorly serviced people around the world. The monetary benefits generated by SIF will be reinvested in the Gates Foundation philanthropic program.

HIV has become a chronic condition for people who have access to effective antiviral therapies from a short-term fatal illness, but it has the potential to enable permanent antiretroviral-free suppression of HIV. There remains a great unmet need for certain new advances. The Foundation is pleased to be able to support the development of this new vaccine antibody technology that has the potential to bring about such suppression and is committed to globally promoting access to this cutting-edge innovation. The Gates Foundation’s HIV Frontier Program.

