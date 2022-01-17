DAZN expands to betting, games and e-commerce | News





The DAZN Group has made several leadership changes to enable DAZN to realize its growth and product strategic plans.

DAZN is focused on providing subscribers with a deeper and more interactive experience. Specifically, the company is currently planning to drive technological advances in recreational betting, gaming, e-commerce, NFTs, and viewing experiences.

DAZN recently acquired the rights to LaLiga in Spain and was named to the 2021 Apple TV App of the Year. Last week, Broadcast Sport reported that DAZN is likely to complete its $ 800 million (582.19 million) acquisition of BT Sport.

Management will change the way it is created to lead the expansion of the service, including Shay Segev becoming the only CEO of the DAZN Group. He joined DAZN for the first time in June last year after changing jobs from Entain’s CEO position.

According to DAZN, Shay has an extraordinary track record in expanding its digital consumer business, allowing DAZN to expand its customer service to include interactive and engaging content that fans can enjoy with sports streaming services. When it comes to this, this is essential.

James Rushton, co-founder of DAZN, oversees the growth of local markets, rights and content and continues his existing responsibilities. Rushton, a member of the Perform group, led the launch of DAZN in 2016.

Additional executive changes in the DAZN Group include Darren Waterman, who joins as Group CFO. He joined from Amazon and led a team responsible for Prime Video internationally.

Darren brings DAZN a track record of investing in geographic expansion, video streaming, product innovation, sports, television and film content.

Former DAZN Group CFO, Stuart Epstein will continue to serve as Senior Advisor and a member of the DAZN Board of Directors.

Kevin Mayer, Chairman of the DAZN Group, said: In just five years, DAZN has become a world leader in sports streaming, and it’s time to take this business to the next level. Shays’ technical background and outstanding history of providing a strong performance culture is for DAZN to introduce additional interactive fan engagement services such as betting and e-commerce to enjoy with the core services of live sports streaming. , Very informative.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.broadcastnow.co.uk/broadcasting/dazn-to-expand-into-betting-gaming-and-e-commerce/5166636.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos