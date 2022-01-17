Amazon Republic Day Sale — Best Audio Deals with Headphones and Speakers





The Amazon Republic Day sale is underway and will last for four days. There are different categories of products, with offers, deals and discounts. We’ve put together the best offers and deals you can get with audio speakers. The Amazon Republic Day sale is open to everyone today and will run for four days until January 20th. Here, Amazon offers products such as electronics, large appliances, laptops, and smartphones at discounted prices. SBI Credit Card customers will receive an additional 10% discount during this sale.

In addition to Apple products such as the iPhone and iPad, there are popular brands of smartphones available at discounted prices. You can also buy household and kitchen appliances and large appliances at this sale. Here you will find great deals and benefits on purchasing audio products such as headphones and speakers.

Sony WH-1000XM4 The Sony WH-1000XM4 is a premium pair of Bluetooth headphones available during this sale. Available at 22,990 after being discounted from the original price of 29,990. Headphones come with active noise canceling (ANC), touch control, and Alexa voice control, providing up to 30 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Galaxy Buds Pro is Samsung’s latest premium wireless earphones. The original price was 17,990, but you can buy it for 8,990 on Amazon Republic Day sale. Galaxy Buds Pro offers up to 28 hours of battery life and a theatrical multi-channel sound experience that supports ANC, Dolby Head Tracking. It also has IPX7 water resistance. Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro is another pair of wireless earphones. It is available with a great offer to reduce its price from 24,900 to 18,990. AirPods Pro is ANC, transparent mode, sweat resistant and water resistant. It also comes with Adaptive EQ and Siri support for hands-free voice control. boAt Rockerz 255 Pro + boAt Rockerz 255 Pro + is an affordable Bluetooth neckband headphone available at a discounted price of 999. Originally priced at 3,990, it is IPX7 waterproof and has a battery life of up to 40 hours. .. You can also get up to 10 hours of audio time with just 10 minutes of charging. boAt Rockerz 255 Pro + is available in multiple color options. Bose700 Headphones The Bose700 is a pair of great looking premium Bluetooth headphones available from the original price of 34,500 to 29,325. It has 11 levels of noise canceling and touch control. Get up to 20 hours of battery life with time-based power information. Bose 700 headphones also support Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Sony HT-S20R 5.1ch Soundbar The Sony HT-S20R 5.1ch Soundbar is available for 16,990 after a 15% discount from the original price of 19,990. This is a 5.1 channel Dolby Digital soundbar with a subwoofer and two compact rear speakers. It provides a total power output of 400W and has USB, HDMI, and optical support plus a Bluetooth connection. JBL Cinema SB110 The JBL Cinema SB110 is an affordable option for the Dolby Digital Soundbar. Available at 7,899 after a 47% discount from the original price of 14,999. The total output of the soundbar is 110W, providing Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity. The soundbar can be used on TVs, smartphones and even tablets. boAt Stone 620 If you’re looking for an affordable wireless speaker, you can buy the boAt Stone 620. The original price is 1,799, but you can buy it for 3,990 on Amazon Republic Day sale. The boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth speaker offers 12W of power output, IPX4 water resistance, and up to 10 hours of battery life. There are also four color options: black, blue, gray and red. JBL Charge 4 JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speakers are available for 10,998 during the Amazon Republic Day sale. The initial price is 15,999. Bluetooth speakers are said to last up to 20 hours on battery and are IPX7 water resistant. It can also be used to charge smartphones and other USB devices. You can also connect to up to 100 JBL speakers via JBL Connect + technology. Mivi Roam 2 The Mivi Roam 2 is a pocket-friendly Bluetooth speaker that can be purchased for as little as $ 809 during the Amazon Republic Day sale. This is a 5W Bluetooth speaker that supports up to 24 hours of battery life and voice assistant. This is a small pocket-sized wireless speaker with four color options: black, green, red and blue. You may be able to earn affiliate commissions by purchasing from the Business Insider India link.See: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale — Best Deals and Offers on Apple iPhones, iPads, and Other Amazon Great Republic Sale – Best Deals on Mobile Phones

