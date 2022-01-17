Why interoperability drives future success for health tech start-ups





Jon Payne, Sales Engineering Manager at InterSystems, can easily scale start-ups and future by implementing long-term data strategies from scratch, with a focus on interoperability and compliance with industry standards. Learn how you can prepare for adoption and adoption.

The UK has become a hub for innovation in health technology and life sciences. Today, Healthtech, the second largest subset of the thriving technology sector, is worth 36 billion and employs 132,000 people. UK investment in health tech has long been the highest in Europe, but the industry’s key to developing actionable solutions to support the NHS with innovative digital tools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The role has taken this venture capital to new heights. Sawa’s record for 2021 was $ 2.87 billion, boosted to scale up with UK start-ups. This is nine times the 2016 figure.

For ambitious health tech start-ups, the time to scale up and achieve true growth is ripe. However, serious challenges await. Even the most innovative and entrepreneurial companies often cannot quickly and reliably stream data between devices and external healthcare systems. Start-ups that fail to launch from a more effective data platform can stumble before they start walking.

Companies that provide diagnostic and therapeutic advances need to learn how to integrate their data with the wealth of existing clinical data and share it with other systems and organizations. That’s why interoperability needs to form the backbone of a robust healthcare strategy.

Start-ups need to prioritize seamless movement of data to support patient outcomes

Interoperability is often overlooked in the excitement of starting a business, but it’s still the key to getting a health tech start-up on track. Without the required interoperability, especially in the NHS, it is unlikely that you will be out of the pilot phase. In England and Wales, the NHS is very effective in implementing the mandatory data standards HL7 V2 and FHIR for managing interoperability, and applications must comply with them. Startup owners and creators have compelling ideas and strong business plans, but often do not fully consider the scaling and interoperability challenges presented by such standards. ..

Scaling is much easier when companies start early on with a well-thought-out data strategy in preparation for data safety, availability, and compliance requirements. Easily sharing data between healthcare institutions and clinical systems ensures a higher level of coordinated care and improved patient outcomes.

The modern healthcare world is increasingly driven by data, and solutions that are not fully interoperable can fail. Health providers rely on healthcare technology companies to solve their data challenges themselves. They want solutions that improve results, reduce costs, and optimize the work of healthcare professionals.

Many start-ups have the energy and vision of entrepreneurial talent, but often lack experience in medical culture, data, and standards. To live up to expectations, start-ups need to embark on healthcare requirements at the forefront of their strategy. This requires developers to have a deep understanding of healthcare systems, interoperability, and regulatory compliance.

Understand the status of complex health data standards

Anyone who enters the healthcare domain needs to understand the standard situation. Very active standards bodies such as HL7, ASTM, DICOM, and IHE know the importance of both data models and associated message patterns. Start-ups need to be familiar with these requirements and incorporate compliance into their solutions.

One mistake that new health tech businesses commonly make is to dismiss the current configuration as part of a legacy, inefficient, or failed project. Given that most applications rely to some extent on the data collected from other applications, this idea has a fundamental flaw. For a successful solution, you need to retrieve data from multiple data sources. Some use legacy standards and others meet new requirements.

The latest HL7 standard, Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), is specifically designed to be RESTful, providing a simple framework for both system-to-system implementations and application developers. All future interoperability projects will need to support FHIR. For example, Apple Health uses FHIR data to enhance integration with healthcare providers. Offering new products, including features that support older standards, other APIs, and non-standard interfaces, enhances your ability to adapt to any architecture.

The power of a single platform strategy

Resource and time constraints mean that achieving this level of interoperability quickly and cost-effectively is beyond most start-ups. However, there is a solution. Building applications on third-party data platforms, including interoperability, the ability to orchestrate multiple interfaces, high-speed data storage, and in-flight data transformations, has a wealth of benefits.

First, this approach frees data scientists from the burden of cleaning and preparing data. In addition, data strategies built on established specialized health integration platforms enable start-ups to accommodate far more interoperable use cases. These capabilities can be further enhanced when combined with features that provide real-time analysis such as usage patterns and performance insights.

The integrated platform also eliminates the need to integrate multiple technologies and toolsets. Not only does this reduce the amount of code that needs to be developed and tested, but it also significantly reduces time to market. In-house developers can focus on evolving the delivery of their products and services. Evidence suggests that start-up data scientists currently spend only one-fifth of their time analyzing, so moving to a single platform strategy will enable them to work more efficiently. ..

Wireless technology, miniaturization, and computing power are evolving rapidly, and both clinicians and patients are embracing digital health solutions. For ambitious start-ups at the beginning of their journey, their commitment to solving the basic and basic requirements for data interoperability will benefit in the long run.

Deloitte has identified interoperability as perhaps the biggest challenge in the field of medical technology. Regardless of their diagnostic and therapeutic performance, start-ups need to embark on robust and sensitive data strategies that will not fail to function in perfect harmony with existing and future healthcare systems.

Interoperability is undoubtedly the key to their longevity and success as health tech start-ups develop new applications and strive to stand out from the crowd in booming markets. From the beginning, companies need to ensure that their solutions fit into their existing infrastructure. This can be achieved through a single data platform designed for interoperability and full integration with healthcare systems and standards.

