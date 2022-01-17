iPhone 13 does not support noise cancellation.This is the reason





Apple has confirmed that the lack of noise canceling on the iPhone 13 is not a bug. The company has intentionally disabled the settings for 5G devices and currently has no plans to change them.

At the time of release, users noticed that iPhone 13 devices did not come with a noise canceling toggle as part of their accessibility settings. This change was considered a bug in the iOS 15 operating system, and at the time, Reddit users received confirmation from Apple that they were planning a fix.

However, a new report from 9to5Mac suggests that the lack of functionality is actually due to the design. Eventually, one of the readers named Steve contacted Apple Support via Twitter DM to discuss an update to fix the issue.

Twitter DM exchange between Steve and Apple support. (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

-After saying to wait for an update to fix the issue with Apple and senior advisors for months, I received an update about the issue, and obviously it wasn’t fixed and they weren’t fixed for any unspecified reason. Device noise cancellation has been deliberately disabled, he said.

Apple told his message that the noise canceling feature isn’t available on the iPhone 13 series.[設定]I told you that there is no option. In addition, you can leave feedback on the same for future reference.

The noise canceling function was introduced in iOS 7 in 2013 to reduce ambient noise during a call and make it easier to hear the caller’s voice even if there is ambient noise. However, this year the company added a noise isolation feature designed to distinguish between the user’s voice and the background sound. However, this feature is only assigned to FaceTime calls.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/iphone-13-does-not-support-noise-cancellation-heres-why-7727344/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos