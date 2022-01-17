Senators should avoid making the digital economy more European





The Senate Judiciary Committee is S this week. 2992, set to mark up the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICOA), so the bill of origin in Europe and it’s US consumers, small businesses, and global technical leadership in the United States.

EU digital ambition

After being asked by European leaders to introduce more industrial policies in the execution of competition, promote the creation of national champions and insist on European digital sovereignty (ie protected trade principles and increasing trade barriers). The European Commission has introduced the Digital Markets Act (DMA)) December 2020. The law aims to create a competitive edge with European digital rivals and fairness to European business users of platform services by imposing a set of obligations on companies designated as gatekeepers.

European lawmakers are very clear about their desire to target only US platforms that have legal obligations. These all-purpose obligations make designated gatekeepers less competitive, open technology and infrastructure to rivals (and in some cases free), share user data, and bring products and services to: The purpose is to redesign with. Makes it easier for European companies to compete. DMA promotes competition, prohibits a series of actions known to create value for platform users, and effectively gives rivals a competitive edge at the expense of the gatekeeper. The competitive effect of DMA is said to be based on suspicious assumptions at best.

As a digital lag, the EU has an incentive to target successful US online platforms

Source: UNCTAD Digital Economy Report 2019, available here, pg. 19 19

This, of course, undermines U.S. technical leadership, including digital taxes, more aggressive enforcement of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, stronger enforcement of domestic antitrust laws, and overlapping domestic pre-regulations on platforms. It is done in addition to the movement. European executors seem to keep in mind the words of French commissioner Thierry Bretagne, and the European Commission is deploying its entire industrial toolbox. But that’s not enough. We must also have regulatory bodies to help realize our industrial ambitions. It’s no wonder European leaders are calling for the adoption of similar digital regulations by the United States. Your dreams will come true.

Will the United States Obey Blindly?

The EU is trying to harness the power of regulation to achieve the ambitions of the digital industry, but U.S. lawmakers need to avoid promoting the formation of alliances at the expense of U.S. technological leadership, innovation and fierce competition. there is. Nevertheless, AICOA makes a large copy of the DMA with the concept of the target platform and prohibits the implementation of competitive platforms such as service integration, database competition, and the use of proprietary technology.

U.S. technical leadership is the ability and willingness to attract global talent, the desire of U.S. investors to invest financially in new and often high-risk ventures, and antitrust protection that protects competition rather than competitors. It is due to many factors, including the law. But adopting AICOA will put it at risk. AICOA was not the subject of hearings or expert opinion on the potential impact on the US economy and what all required openness means for national security.

Instead of blindly following the European approach to undermining the US technology platform, US lawmakers have the opportunity to submit these suggestions for scrutiny of objective, evidence-based analysis. They find that AICOA and other similar bills are more likely to do more harm than good. The future of the digital economy will be better if lawmakers continue to focus on encouraging fierce competition between businesses for the benefit of consumers.

