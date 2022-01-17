Google Doodle highlights the process of the civil rights movement on MLK Day





Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., inspired us to confront racial injustice more than 60 years ago and is the catalyst for the ongoing civil rights movement.

Emphasizing that the movement is an ongoing process, not a moment of history, is the goal of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Google Doodle to honor the pioneers of civil rights. Doodle represents an arc of movement as you continue to move forward.

Get the CNET Now Newsletter

Liven up your little story with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Weekday delivery.

Born January 15, 1929 in Atlanta, King began his preaching as Rev. Baptist in 1954 in Montgomery, Alabama. The message of disobedience and love of non-violent citizens conveyed through powerful speeches and writings shaped the character of the movement.

He led the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955 and opposed the city of Alabama’s policy of racial segregation in public transport. In 1963, he gave his iconic I Have a Dream speech calling for the end of racism during the March on Washington.

Monday’s Doodle was created by New York-based guest artist Olivia Fields. Her life is shaped by past activities and continues to be shaped by continuous movement. She said she was inspired by a famous king’s quote that reflected his always optimistic view of the time it takes to see social justice in creating Doodle. It bends towards justice. How long is it? It’s not long, “he said as part of his speech at the end of the march from Selma to Montgomery in Alabama on March 25, 1965.

“I decided to focus on the visual sense of the arc to establish the movement of the work,” Fields told Google. “We are focusing on the future, but especially at this point in time, we hope that people will consider the importance of connections.

“Needless to say, how important (and essential) support is,” she said.

The true anniversary of King’s birthday was Saturday, but the federal holidays enacted in 1983 set aside the third Monday of January each year to protect his birthday. Holidays are usually marked annually in communities across the United States by marches, speeches, lectures, and music programs that emphasize King’s leadership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/google-doodle-highlights-the-course-of-civil-rights-movement-for-mlk-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos