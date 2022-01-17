How African Entrepreneurs Address Continent Challenges: A New Book





I did some exercise on Google. I searched Africa and then African countries. The top of the 3.4 billion results in the first search and 272 million in the second search were about the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and its ban in African countries. Next, talk about war and conflict, and some sports.

For a long time, the dominant story about African Continent was one long story of darkness and fate. The epicenter of the world of poverty and illness, the dirt of the world’s conscience. A continent desperately in need of help, and a continent where rich and powerful nations must urgently reach for mercy.

But Africans are not throwing a party of sympathy. Of course, challenges and difficulties remain, but they are not unique to African countries. A new generation of African entrepreneurs are taking on the challenge. They set a new tone for how the continent interacts with the rest of the world.

Apart from the aid model that induces dependence, African entrepreneurs are showing new avenues for inclusive growth on the continent. The new African Entrepreneurship Handbook brings together 46 scholars to explore issues ranging from institutions and ecosystems to technology entrepreneurship, conflict zone entrepreneurship, gender and diversity issues. did.

This book is a reference for researchers and practitioners interested in international business, entrepreneurship, and emerging economies. It is also a resource for students, course coordinators, and program leaders who promote entrepreneurship and business management modules. It aims to guide policy makers in Africa and beyond. This book provides insights on how African entrepreneurs are navigating the often turbulent institutional environment and volatile markets. It also highlights the innovative networking and resource strategies used by business owners.

Difficult environment for business

This handbook provides a multi-layered view of the often simplified but highly complex multi-layered world of African entrepreneurship. It unravels problems and perspectives, culture and context, and the characteristics and future of African entrepreneurship. Contributions are based on empirical fieldwork and practitioner reflection.

The African Entrepreneurship Palgrave Handbook features country-level cases and insights from West Africa, East Africa, Southern Africa and North Africa. We are focusing on key new themes such as technology entrepreneurship, gender and diversity issues, and entrepreneurship in conflict zones.

African entrepreneurship shares similar characteristics to other types of entrepreneurship. Perhaps one definition element is a non-exclusive, but enhanced sense of community.

This partially explains why African technology entrepreneurship is particularly exciting. Technology-savvy, usually young entrepreneurial hubs spring up all over the continent. They thrive on the ideal of knowledge sharing and co-creation. As reported in another study, these technology hubs have expanded rapidly to the African Continent over the last decade. In 2015, the World Bank reported the existence of 117 in Africa. By October 2019, this number had increased to 643. This represents 450% growth.

These hubs have been very successful in creating new jobs, stimulating the entrepreneurial ecosystem and improving quality of life through technology. They are also challenging traditional universities as a place for knowledge production. This was achieved by adopting a flat structure where hub members exercise creative autonomy. They also took an interdisciplinary approach to bring together academia, industry and government to find solutions to social problems.

African tech entrepreneurs have often achieved this in very difficult institutional conditions and turbulent business environments. They need to address, among other things, the higher risks that arise from abandoned and inadequate infrastructure and weak and inadequately enforced laws. There is also the challenge of limited economic integration between African countries, but these are currently prioritized by regional groups. One important issue that has received limited attention but is of great importance is the hostile protection tradeist measures imposed by the Western Government. They are often in areas where products and African countries are competitive.

One chapter of our handbook explores how African tech entrepreneurs survive the valley of death of this saying. Another contribution wonders how much progress can be made if African countries provide more open and universal access to their people for enterprises and innovation across the continent. This is a particularly timely and relevant consideration in light of the African government’s often hostile attitude towards technology entrepreneurship.

For example, in June 2021, the Nigerian government banned Twitter indefinitely, struggling for many businesses to survive in Africa’s most populous country. According to one source, 20% of the 39.6 million Nigerians use Twitter to promote their business.

Read more: Twitter ban harms Nigeria as a technology investment destination

Throughout the continent, entrepreneurs are moving forward in conflict zones, camps for displaced people, and refugee settlements. This handbook highlights an example of a resilient and innovative entrepreneurial spirit from places where nearly 2.4 million people have been evacuated by the Boko Haram rebellion, such as northeastern Nigeria. Libya is upset by the impact of the ongoing civil war. And in Kenya, refugee entrepreneurs are using social networks to overcome the constraints of camp policies that limit their movements and economic opportunities.

These are not just the rosy stories of great success and victory. Many of these businesses are failing or struggling to grow. The majority of African entrepreneurs are still informal micro enterprises. But the true picture of the continent is not helpless. African entrepreneurs have all the challenges and challenges and are doing it well.

Is the world ready?

If they are really ready to do business with Africa, rich and powerful nations need to abandon paternity, which has defined and promoted interactions with African nations for decades. The model that provokes this dependency is damaging and does not serve the purpose. Developed countries need to pay more attention to issues such as free trade policies and the elimination of tariffs and other non-tariff barriers on African products and companies. It is not enough for developed countries to pay lip services to the ideal of free trade and actually do the opposite.

African entrepreneurs are ready and can hold themselves on the international stage. Give them a chance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/how-africas-entrepreneurs-are-handling-the-continents-challenges-new-book-174541 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos