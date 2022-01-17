Rest your finger and try voice input in Google Docs





Only a few years ago, if you wanted to type using voice instead of your finger, you had to invest in expensive dictation software to get high quality results. It’s no longer the case. Speech recognition services are included in quite a few operating systems and apps, including Google Docs.

In Google Workspace, this feature is called voice input. Voice input allows you to create, edit, and navigate documents by speaking instead of using the keyboard. If you use Voice Typing in Google Docs, you don’t even have to write it in English. Choose from dozens of languages, dialects and accents.

Not only will you learn how to use voice input in Google Docs, but you’ll also find tips and suggestions on what you want to learn with it. When people ask for some reasons to use speech recognition tools in the first place, they may be persuaded to try speech input.

How to use Google Docs voice input on the web

Log in to your Google account in your Google Chrome browser. Chrome is required for voice input.

Open the Google Docs file.

In the menu bar,[ツール]>[音声入力]Go to. Alternatively, use the shortcut Command + Shift + S.

The microphone box is displayed. Click on the microphone to start typing using voice.

Your browser may ask you to allow access to your microphone. You need to do this.

Then go ahead and speak clearly in your normal voice. The app will write down all the statements described in the Tips section below, except for the command.

When you’re done, click the microphone again or say “Stop listening.”

For mobile devices

If you use Google Docs on your mobile device, you can still type using voice, but technically, instead of using Google Docs voice input, you’ll use the voice-to-text conversion feature built into your phone. However, from your point of view, it works much the same.

Download and launch the Documents app and log in to your Google account.

Open a document or start a new document.

Tap the pen icon to start editing.

When the keyboard appears, press the microphone icon and start dictating what you want to write.

troubleshooting

If you encounter problems, the most common problem is that the device’s microphone is not set up correctly or is not functioning properly.

Check your browser permissions. Please note that you need to use the Chrome browser to get voice input. Click on the three stacked dots in the upper right corner of your browser and click[設定]Choose.On the page that opens, move to the left[プライバシーと設定]Select and in the center of the page[サイトの設定]Choose.

Scroll down[マイク]Click. On the next page, make sure that “Sites can request the use of a microphone” is enabled.

Also, make sure you don’t see Google Docs in the section “You are not allowed to use the microphone” below.If so, open Settings (click the triangle) and select Microphone Options[許可]Change to.

Check the system settings. If your browser permissions don’t resolve the issue, check your audio settings in System Preferences on your macOS device or in Control Panel on your Windows computer. Make sure the microphone you want to use is selected.

How to access the help menu

If you need more help, hover over the microphone box. A circled question mark is displayed. Click to open the help menu. It contains instructions on how to use voice input and a list of all available commands.

How to change the language

To change the language of the voice input, go to the microphone box and look for the down triangle. Click on it to open the language options drop-down menu and select the one you need.

Voice input tips in Google Docs

Not only can you write down everything you say, Google Docs Voice Typing can also follow commands. Commands include inserting punctuation marks, moving the cursor, formatting text, and selecting words, lines, or paragraphs to delete, modify, or move.

Adding punctuation is probably one of the most frequently used functions. To add punctuation, just say one of the following words (but keep in mind that punctuation doesn’t work in all languages):

Limit

comma

Exclamation point

question mark

Open quotes, end quotes

New line (to start a new line of text)

New paragraph (starts a new paragraph, as if you were using the Enter key)

If you use Google Docs Speech to Text on a regular basis, there are many commands you can learn. The following is a small set of commands that you need to learn first because they are used frequently.

Move / Move to End of Line / Paragraph / Document

Scroll up / down

copy

Cut

paste

Delete (deletes the word immediately before the cursor)

select [word or phrase]

select all

Select next / last character

Select a row

Select a paragraph

Deselect / deselect

Bald

Italic / italic

highlight

Create / Insert Bullets

Create / Insert Numbered List

Clear / delete format

Reasons for inputting by voice

It’s safe to use your own voice to enter text in Google Docs, but there may be use cases that you’ve never thought of before.

Adaptation to accessibility or comfort

Some people need voice in the text because typing with a finger is not just an option. Even if you can type, you may need to take breaks from time to time for other reasons, such as to prevent repetitive strain injury, to change posture, or to fill your hands because you are breastfeeding your baby. I have.

Multitasking

When using speech recognition, especially on mobile devices, you can often perform other tasks while using it. For example, you can use your voice to write down notes while taking a walk or doing light household chores.

Make notes for your presentation

For all types of presentations and public speaking, from college lectures to business negotiations, typing by voice has significant advantages over writing in the traditional way. When writing quietly, use word selection and rhythm that are different from what you say aloud. Writing notes using the speech-to-text feature allows you to better express what you are actually speaking and makes your journey to rehearsals and presentations faster and smoother.

Bonus Tip: You can use voice input to create presentations as well as documents. In Google Chrome, open the presentation in Google Slides,[ツール]After selecting[音声タイプのスピーカーノート]Choose. When the speaker note appears, click on the microphone to send the text using voice recognition.

Write scripts for videos and podcasts

Do you want to record video or audio? If so, you probably learned the value of having a written script. Also, after writing a script and reading it a few times, what we wrote isn’t always what we mean, so we need to make some takes to make some adjustments. You may have learned something. When moving words from page to mouth, you often have to change them a bit. Entering the voice from the beginning instead of entering the first draft can make the migration more efficient by approaching the final version early in the process.

Come up with a character dialog

Just as writing with voice allows you to create more natural-sounding scripts for creating videos and podcasts, you can also write conversations for creative creations such as screenplays, TV shows, and novels. increase. What do you call your character? Will they actually say what you put on the page? Think aloud the character’s lines and give the character the actual voice.

Draft finish

Experienced writers may advise inexperienced writers to “just complete the draft” or “write badly and fix later” rather than not writing at all. The purpose is not to be fooled by the fear of writing what you want to write. Instead, as long as you finish something, know enough that it’s bad and give yourself permission to write a bad draft. Speaking out your thoughts can help you read through the most difficult parts and sentences. If you’ve never used speech-to-text writing before, you can be embarrassed. This is as embarrassing as declaring yourself as a writer for the first time and putting your work out into the world.

Do more with dictation and transcription

Google Docs isn’t the only app or system that allows you to type using voice at no additional cost. For example, you can learn how to dictate text in Microsoft Office or iPhone.

If you already have a recording that someone is talking about and want to convert it to text, the best bet is to use one of the best transcription services on the market instead of the text-to-speech feature.

