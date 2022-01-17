Cisco forecasts top technology trends in 2022





With the beginning of the new year, Cisco has unveiled technology trends that are expected to have a significant impact after 2022.

Commenting on trends and forecasts, CTO, Cisco Middle East and Africa’s Osama Al-Zoubi said technology is constantly evolving and moving in exciting new directions. In an era of fast-paced digitalization, we have identified a variety of trends and innovations that our customers can expect in the coming years.

Prediction: Ethical, responsible, and explainable AI will be a top priority for organizations and governments around the world if they are truly interested in the comprehensive future of everyone, from design and development to deployment. increase. The extreme amount of data generated is already beyond human scale, but it still needs to be processed “intelligently” and in some cases near real-time. Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) are unique in this scenario. The challenge is that data is associated with ownership, sovereignty, privacy, and compliance issues. Also, these insights are inherently flawed if they have built-in biases specific to the AI ​​used to generate instant insights. This leads to the need for ethical, responsible and explainable AI. AI needs to be transparent, so everyone who uses the system understands how the insights were generated. Transparency must be present in all aspects of AI lifecycle design, development, and deployment.

Prediction: Data flooding, data importance, and the need for predictive insights drive the edge towards a completely new application development and experience paradigm for modern enterprises to create, connect, and use business applications. Defined by. In effect, an application is a corporate boundary, whether it’s servicing end users, focusing on business-to-business transactions, or machine-to-machine connections. The business interactions that occur between different types of applications create large amounts of ever-expanding data. All aspects of all interactions generate additional data to provide predictive insights. Predictive insights can pull data to a central data store in some use cases. However, in other use cases, Edge needs to preprocess some data, such as machine learning and other features.

Prediction: The future of innovation and business is tied to unleashing the power of data in an application-driven world. Not only can you generate contextual business insights from your data, but your team can better automate many complex actions and eventually reach an automated self. Healing. To achieve this future state, you need to create your application using an automated, monitorable API (application programming interface). This is the first idea to incorporate seamless security from development to execution. Organizations can identify, inspect, and manage APIs regardless of provider or source.

Prediction: Only by providing predictive and seamless Internet access will the metaverse be realized and access to technology and innovation will be ubiquitous. There is no doubt that the trend of disconnected connections and communications will continue. The great convenience of using the device wirelessly is obvious to everyone, whether nomadic or mobile. This always-on internet connection helps to further reduce social and economic disparities and create jobs for all, especially through more equitable access to modern economies in non-metropolitan areas. However, this also means that activity should not stop significantly if the wireless connection is lost or interrupted. In the future, you will need a ubiquitous, reliable, always-on internet connection at a low price. The future, including seamless Internet services, requires access heterogeneity. This means AI expansion and seamless connectivity between all cellular and Wi-Fi generations and future LEO satellite constellations and beyond.

Prediction: Quantum computing, communication, and security support a faster and safer future Quantum computing and security are traditional communication networks that stream bits and bytes to provide voice and data information. Interconnect in very different ways. Quantum technology is basically based on the unexplained phenomenon in quantum physics, that is, the ability to share states through entanglement between particles. For quantum networks, this phenomenon can be used to share or transmit information. The prospect of combining a set of small quantum computers into a very large quantum computer is fascinating.

Quantum networking has the potential to enable new types of secure connections between digital devices and prevent hacking. If this type of reliable security can be achieved in quantum networks, it could improve transaction fraud prevention. In addition, this high quality secure connection may protect your voice and data communications from interference and snooping. All of these possibilities will reshape the internet we know and use today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfbusiness.com/cisco-forecasts-top-technology-trends-for-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos