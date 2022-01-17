Expansion, machine learning, core updates





Google’s John Mueller received a series of questions about updating product reviews during a video hangout last Friday. In short, it could extend to other languages ​​and countries, perhaps use machine learning, and eventually be incorporated into larger core updates.

To be on the safe side, two product reviews were updated in 2021. One is April 2021 and the other is December 2021.

These series of questions came up at the 46:21 mark in this video. This is when you want to play. Otherwise, the transcript is:

Extend product review updates

John basically said that Google plans to extend product review updates beyond English, as previously covered-but he doesn’t have a timeline as to when that will happen. ..

This is what was said:

Audience: So I have some questions about product reviews that are my domain. So recently you’ve noticed some moves in the United States to facilitate product reviews. There was a real test there, not just a comparison. Do you have a time estimate as to when these upgrades can be expected, such as the French and German market stacks?

JOHN MUELLER: In most cases, I don’t know that I tend not to announce in advance. So it’s hard to say in advance. And for some of these updates, the team moves very fast, such as deploying globally. Also, for other types of updates, it can be very time consuming. Also, for policy and legal reasons, the situation can be a little more difficult. Therefore, it is always very difficult to get a quote.

Re: Extend product review updates to other languages ​​Via @johnmu: Nothing to announce in advance. With some updates, the team will work quickly to deploy to other languages. For others, it’s slow. Policy / legal reasons can also affect things: https: //t.co/RRk1Q67bzW pic.twitter.com/KTisK4pWDr

— Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 16, 2022 Machine Learning and Product Review Updates

Next, I was asked if I would use human input or machine learning to update the product review. John basically said no to human input, but it’s likely to be machine learning. John said this is an “algorithmic approach”, not a human editing approach like most of Google does. I’m not sure if machine learning is used in this particular update, but he said it’s probably used “to some extent”.

This is what was said:

Audience: I would like to know a bit more generally about how Google can be trained, including algorithms to understand if the actual tests were done. Is it machine learning or a human reviewer?

JOHN MUELLER: For searches, this kind of general ranking update isn’t like a human reviewer going into a loop because it’s so much content. You can’t see everything. And, in many cases, there is no clear “yes” or “no” understanding that someone can visit a website and say this page is good. This page is bad. Not scalable.

Therefore, all of these are basically algorithmic approaches that we use. And we use a lot of machine learning. I’m not sure if I’ll use it for this particular update. My guess is, at least to some extent. However, it is difficult to determine which exact technology was used for which update.

Details: Is Google using machine learning to train PRU algorithms? Via @johnmu: For such updates, it’s not like a human reviewer looping. It’s also probably used to some extent because it uses a lot of machine learning overall: https: //t.co/7wx6l8IPw5 pic.twitter.com/0GFLS92Rwv

— Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 16, 2022 Core Update and Product Review Update

Finally, he asked if product review updates would eventually be included in the core update, as some other algorithms had done in the past. John probably said it depends on a lot. He also said that it depends on how the core algorithm is defined.

This is what was said:

Target audience: I understand. Are there any plans to integrate this understanding of web pages into Google’s core algorithms?

JOHN MUELLER: So it’s always hard to define the core algorithms that are part of the core update. So I don’t think there is an answer. Usually, what happens when an algorithm turns out to work very well is like using it for a long time. And at some point, it’s part of the core algorithm, even if it’s not in a file called the core algorithm.

Other: Will PRU be included in Google’s Core Ranking Argo? Via @johnmu: It’s difficult to define a “core algo”. If the algorithm works very well, you may continue to use it for a long time. In other words, it can be said that it is a part of “Core Argo” at that time https://t.co/TXPnwJmGny pic.twitter.com/j6AjNpgakA

— Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 16, 2022

Forum discussion on Twitter.

