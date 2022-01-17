Mozilla has stopped accepting cryptocurrencies and Wikipedia has the following possibilities: Is Domino down?





Mozilla has announced a suspension of donations after co-founder Jamie Zawinski tweeted a dissenting opinion. Will more organizations follow suit and take into account the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies?

Getty Images

When the Mozilla Foundation visited Twitter on New Year’s Eve and announced that it would start accepting cryptocurrency donations, it seemed they weren’t thinking about potential blowbacks from one of the founders, but they got it. It is a thing. In response, Mozilla has stated that it will suspend cryptocurrency donations.

In his blog, former tweet writer Mozilla co-founder Jamie Zawinski said he was pleased to “help them cancel that terrible decision.” Zawinski has long been critical of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, paying attention to his blog on the negative aspects of Bitcoin dating back to 2013.

“Anyone who is involved in cryptocurrencies in any way is either a glyphter or a mark,” Zawinsky told me. “It’s a 100% scam. There’s no justification,” he said.

Needless to say, Zawinsky has a strong feeling for blockchain technology and the cryptocurrencies and NFTs that use it. Immediately after Zawinski’s tweet and Mozilla’s change of heart, Wikipedia editor Gorilla Warfare quoted Zawinski’s tweet and Mozilla’s reaction to request a comment on Wikimedia’s Meta-Wiki asking organizations to stop accepting cryptocurrency donations. have started.

Zawinski says he has read the Wikipedia talk page about this discussion and hopes it marks the beginning of the trend. “I’m actually a little surprised (and happy) because the conversation seemed to go against cryptocurrencies, which is good for them,” Zawinski said.

Why are people angry with cryptocurrency donations?

The original tweet from Mozilla mentioned three forms of cryptocurrencies. The two main players are Bitcoin and Ethereum, and Dogecoin. All three use a system called Proof of Work (PoW) to add entries to their respective blockchains. Here is the first big commitment. That is what Zawinsky describes as “burning the planet” level of energy use.

The problem of proof of work has been known for some time, as is the ever-increasing carbon dioxide emissions of Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains. The cause is the growing energy demand for PoW networks.

At the time of writing this article, a single transaction on the Bitcoin blockchain consumes the same amount of energy as an average US home in 77.8 days, or about two and a half months. .. Ethereum isn’t that big, but it still consumes the same amount of energy that American homes consume in eight days.

The Ethereum Network initially proposed a transition from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake (PoS). This is an alternative system for currency owners to bet their holdings to act as a blockchain validator. The Ethereum Foundation is currently planning a shift in mid-2022, which has been delayed more than once. It is not yet known if the deadline has been met or if Zawinsky is correct in assessing Ethereum’s plans.

Is the cryptocurrency wind changing?

It can be argued that over the past few years, there has been a global romantic relationship with cryptocurrencies, and with the growing popularity of NFTs, 2021 has finally entered the zeitgeist.

As the concept of digital ownership moves beyond JPG to other industries such as gaming and entertainment, it’s important to assess whether the benefits of growing these types of technologies outweigh the potential harms. is.

Mozilla is not the first organization to address concerns about the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said it would stop accepting Bitcoin in May 2021, but if the Bitcoin network shows more work towards the use of renewable energy, Tesla with Bitcoin Said that the purchase is likely to be returned. Greenpeace, an environmental charity, has announced that it will stop accepting cryptocurrency donations in May 2021 as it cannot accept energy usage in the face of climate change.

As PoW-based cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to grow, so will their energy requirements. 2021 brought both the potential and cost of cryptocurrencies to the public’s consciousness, but we are still in the early stages. Organizations like Mozilla and Tesla may be the ones that set the agenda in the short term, but don’t expect the government to wait long.

