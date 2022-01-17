Flipkart Launches Leap Ahead and Leap Innovation Network Startup Program





E-commerce company Flipkart has announced the evolution of its leading startup accelerator program, Flipkart Leap, to identify broader and more relevant market opportunities for selected startups. After successfully completing the first cohort of the program, Flipkart Leap will evolve into two new programs, the Flipkart Leap Ahead (FLA) and the Flipkart Leap Innovation Network (FLIN). The launch of Flipkart Leap will coincide with National Startup Day, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently recognized as helping spread the startup culture across India.

Designed to meet the dynamic needs of startups across different stages, these two programs (FLA and FLIN) support startups through insights, mentorship, and funding as needed to expand disruptive innovation. And support the construction. With the introduction of these programs, the startup ecosystem will have access to end-to-end partnerships with Flipkart throughout the growth phase.

“We are excited to bring innovative proposals back into the ecosystem and foster a new era of start-ups. With early success, we can evolve Flipkart Leap to support startups in the long run. We offer related products, “said Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Development at Flipkart. “With tracks dedicated to early and growing startups, this cohort extends its benefits to a much wider pool of entrepreneurs trying to solve Digital India. This is a meaningful partnership with FlipCart. And potential projects, or stock investments that enable them. We will scale up further. “

The Flipkart Leap program graduated from the first cohort of eight startups in July 2021. They continue to successfully raise more funding / investment after their program choices.

Flipkart Leap Ahead invests in cutting-edge, seed-stage startups with cutting-edge technology across a variety of sectors, with a disruptive business model and innovation in the Flipkart Group’s priorities. The program is a sector-wide startup with a broad focus on fintech, supply chain, logistics, SaaS (consumer technology-focused), alternative commerce, B2B, social, health tech, agritech, and edtech. The purpose is to identify.

Selected startups have one-on-one connections with experienced Flipkart leaders and mentorship that includes benefits such as customized curriculum and workshops run by Flipkart experts, prominent investors and industry experts. You can participate in the program. In addition, you will receive equity investments ranging from $ 150,000 to $ 500,000 from Flipkart and collaborative development of ecosystem connectivity, products and strategies.

The Flipkart Leap Ahead program will be the basis for seed stage investment by Flipkart Ventures, a $ 100 million venture fund announced by Flipkart earlier last year.

The Flipkart Leap Innovation Network program is designed to enable a wide range of start-ups to work with Flipkart’s product and technology teams. The Flipkart Leap Innovation Network will consider a wider pool of mature startups with actionable products that solve themes-wide issues. This includes rethinking the supply chain, building retail technology, accelerating digital commerce, the future of fashion, and redefining the customer experience. The set of startups chosen will also have the opportunity to run pilots and build commercial partnerships with Flipkart.

Jeyandran Venogopal, Flipkart’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, said: “On our journey to reach our next 200 million customers, we have innovative solutions that meet the dynamic needs of our country and help them expand their vision with us. Find a start-up company. “

FLIN start-ups will be able to participate in various topic workshops with flipkart and industry experts to build robust solutions in the product market for the e-commerce industry. In addition, this exclusive network startup will benefit from peer-to-peer learning from the entrepreneurial community.

