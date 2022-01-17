The UK government ignites a debate about privacy and security





Most engineers understand that end-to-end encryption of messaging keeps people safe and enhances commerce. However, the UK government has launched a promotional blitz to get rid of that protection.

This decision will affect all countries in which the UK does business, including those that still value the right to privacy and freedom of speech.

Privacy and safety

Rolling Stone reports that the UK has developed an emotional advertising campaign on child safety to build support for that claim. Of course, this campaign is far from addressing the threat of freedom of speech, commerce, or privacy in such movements. Not surprisingly, the reaction in most of the tech industry was a series of shared vows asked by those who knew this. Need to explain this again?

Robin Wilton, director of the Internet Society’s Internet Trust, told Rolling Stone:

Without strong encryption, children would be more vulnerable online than ever before. Encryption protects personal security and national security. What the government is proposing puts everyone at risk.

The report also explains that the UK government does not seem to want to address the privacy-security debate. Instead, the British government aims to fuel the reaction with an emotional campaign that raises public support for such a move, ignoring numerous arguments against it altogether.

One slide mentioned cites a request that the campaign should not start a privacy and safety discussion, but of course it starts automatically. Take a look at this clear and comprehensive part to understand the many subtle protections provided by encryption. ..

Lack of security as a design feature

One of the few agreements between Apple and Facebook is the need for privacy protection. Both companies have long opposed attempts to weaken security protection, claiming that doing so poses many threats.

What kind of threat?

for example:

Entrepreneurs working on confidential business ideas can find blueprints stolen by national and non-state actors who have invaded the messaging system. People of different genders and genders may be exposed to retaliation by authoritarian governments. You can identify, track, and monitor opposition politicians, community supporters, and dissident intellectuals, and suppress civil and free speech. Lack of encryption on a platform scale threatens smart logistics and smart infrastructure by weakening protection. Financial transactions may be published more easily.

Revelations ongoing around NSO Group (and PRISM many years ago) show the extent to which surveillance is already being used in terrible ways. Removing end-to-end encryption makes it easier to perform by removing a critical layer of protection.

In addition, what starts with law enforcement and ends with criminals and oppressive regimes? What is the impact? Everyone is less secure.

Such meaningless movement

What’s worse about this idea is its intrinsic worthlessness. After all, if a large entity is forced to abandon encryption, criminals who want to target the government are well-informed to find alternatives such as: And I’m guilty enough).

Third party encryption app. Pre-encrypted messaging. Encrypted data embedded in fake photos.

Because there are so many options that can be convicted, the UK government’s plans are most affected by innocent people, instead of being more secure, instead of being more secure. It becomes more vulnerable and loses privacy.

Jonathan Evans, a former head of British intelligence, warned against weakening messaging encryption in 2017, pointing out the commercial need for such protection. “

It is very important that we are a country where we can be seen and that people can operate safely, which is important for our commercial and security interests and encryption in that context. Is very positive, “he said.

If there was another scan, what would it be?

The UK’s intention is to produce a fairly disturbing echo following a flawed plan for Apples to introduce on-device CSAM scans on its device. iPhone makers seem to be working on these plans now, but a new campaign by the UK government suggests why the company developed the technology and that it can be easily extended to other areas.

John Hopkins, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Information Security Institute Matthew Greenwards: Don’t listen to anyone who says, “You’ll never give in to government pressure.”

