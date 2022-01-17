F | T: FinTech Times-Quadriga quandary





Plus: The Canadian cryptocurrency exchange is having problems with Crypto.com's domestic advertising blitz.

Boosted.ai has raised C $ 43.7 million to expand its AI platform for investment managers (BETAKIT)

Boosted.ai currently has a customer base of over 40 and attracts global asset managers, hedge funds and ETF providers.

Checkout.com Raises $ 1 Billion Rounds With $ 40 Billion Valuation (TECHCRUNCH)

The company can process payments directly on the site or app, but it can also rely on hosted payment pages and create payment links.

A $ 21.2 million round led by Portage (BETAKIT), a startup of Conduits Stripe for DeFi approach bags.

In less than a year, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) startup Conduit will be led by Portage Ventures and backed by Diamond Ventures, FinVC, Gemini Frontier Fund, Gradient Ventures, Inovia Capital and Jump Capital for C $ 21.2 million. Raised dollars. Diagram aims to be a DeFi stripe by hiding DeFi via the API.

The widow of Gerald Cotten, the founder of Quadriga cryptocurrency, says he was unaware of the $ 215 million scam (The Globe and Mail).

In an exclusive interview, Jennifer Robertson publicly talks about her late husband Gerald Cotten, his $ 215 million scam, and her new book, Bitcoin Widow.

Fund Through acquires invoice financing business from Silicon Valley BlueVine (BETAKIT)

In an interview with BetaKit, FundThrough co-founder and CEO Steven Uster explained how BlueVine has moved away from that part of its business in recent years.

Online checkout company Bolt takes the territory of Decacorn in a new $ 355 million round (TECHCRUNCH)

Including Series E, Bolts’ total funding to date is approximately $ 1 billion. The company’s reputation is nearly double that of Series D, founder and CEO Ryan Breslow told TechCrunch.

Review of 11 Canadian Technology Companies to Watch in 2021 (BETAKIT)

Kevin Sandhu reviews a list of 11 Canadian tech companies to watch in 2021 to see their performance over the past year. In 2021, Sandhu tagged Bluedot, Clutch, Symend, Ollie Order, Craver Solutions, Synctera, Showbie, Elastic Garage, Synex Medical, Lufa Farms and LifeSpeak as noteworthy.

Venture Capital Economics: Why Startup Evaluation is Art and Dilution is Science (BETAKIT)

Lewis Hower, Managing Director of Silicon Valley Bank, discusses investor thinking and how it affects startup valuations.

Binance has been incorporated into Alberta and employs a former securities regulator for Canada’s strategy (THE LOGIC).

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform in volume, has registered three new entities in Calgary and hired two senior employees with experience in Canadian securities regulators to comply with national rules. I’m trying.

Wagepoint makes its first acquisition and buys Timesheet Mobile (BETAKIT)

Calgary-based FinTech startup Wagepoint has acquired Massachusetts-based Timesheet Mobile, making it the first provider of workforce management solutions. Wagepoint said the transaction was made possible by the funding received from Providence Strategic Growth, which acquired a majority stake in Wagepoint in 2020.

Cryptographic Exchange FTX Established $ 2 Billion Venture Fund (WALL STREET JOURNAL)

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Ltd. has launched a $ 2 billion venture fund, one of the biggest means to date, aimed at leveraging crypto market start-ups.

Neo Financial strengthens its presence in Calgary with a new office space of 113,000 square feet (BETAKIT)

Launched in 2019 by SkipTheDishes founders Andrew Chau and Jeff Adamson with KrisRead, Neo Financial is a FinTech startup in the challenger banking industry.

Canadian Cryptocurrency Exchange Is Having Problems With Crypto.com’s Domestic Advertising Blitz (Globe and Mail)

Crypto.com is reported to have spent nearly $ 1 billion on marketing deals with major sports leagues and celebrities, but the regulatory status of Canadian companies is uncertain.

PayFacto is iShopFood Inc.To provide an all-in-one restaurant solution (BETAKIT)

Founded in 2018 and with offices in the United States and Asia Pacific, PayFacto is one of Canada’s largest non-bank payment processors and a fully integrated provider of payment processing and hospitality technology.

