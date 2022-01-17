Activision Blizzard shows why companies need to promptly report and respond to complaints





In a crisis, timing is everything. Delays in reporting or responding to the situation, as shown by the situation deployed at the interactive gaming company Activision Blizzard, can make things worse, exacerbate the crisis, and appear to cause further damage to the company or organization. ..

In November, I wrote an article in The Wall Street Journal on how CEO Bobby Kotick handled allegations of sexual misconduct at Activision Blizzard. In response to the newspaper, 100 employees walked out that afternoon, calling for Cotics to resign.

The Washington Post then reported in an internal video message prior to the Tuesday morning strike that Cotic responded to the news. In a video, Cotic has an article today that depicts an inaccurate and misleading view of our company, myself, and my leadership.

He added that anyone who suspects that my belief is the most welcoming and inclusive workplace does not really understand how important this is to me.

A copy of Koticks’ remarks was posted on the newsroom page of the Activision website. He states: As I have made clear, we are pushing for a new zero tolerance policy for improper behavior. Zero means zero. Any blameable act is simply unacceptable.

Until now quiet

The company responded swiftly to the situation in November, but did not discuss the actions taken to deal with the crisis.

until now.

Towards the day reported by The Wall Street Journal, Activision Blizzard Inc. has dismissed or dismissed more than 30 employees since July as part of its efforts to address allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct in video games. He was dismissed and disciplined about 40 people. Giants according to people familiar with the situation.

But Cotic wasn’t keen on discussing company behavior.

According to the newspaper, an overview of these personnel measures was to be announced by Activision before the winter vacation, but CEO Bobby Kotick could look bigger than the company’s workplace problems are already known. I told some people that I had sex. A person familiar with the situation said.

I was forced to report

The company has finally forgiven, but only after being forced to do so.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Activision move is under continuous pressure from shareholders, staff and business partners to increase accountability in addressing the issue of illegal activity.

Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to requests for comments on this article.

Advice for Business Leaders No need to wait for a crisis report or response. Being forced to reveal information or actions about the situation to others may mean that you are trying to hide or delay the details of the problem. The longer you wait for information about the crisis to be disclosed, the worse the crisis will be. Don’t wait to tell people what you did about the crisis, when you did it, and why you did it.

