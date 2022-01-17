The iPhone SE with a larger 5.7-inch display could be released in 2023, and the “iPhone SE + 5G” is also rumored.





Apple will release a fourth-generation iPhone SE with a larger 5.7-inch display as early as 2023, according to display industry consultant Roth Young, who has proven to be a reliable source of future Apple products. intend to do something.

The 4th generation iPhone SE was previously rumored to be available in 2024, but Young says it’s likely to be released in 2023.

Interestingly, Young also said that the third-generation iPhone SE, which is widely expected to be released this year, is rumored to be named the iPhone SE + 5G. The device has the same design as the current iPhone SE, including a 4.7-inch display, and the major new features are expected to be faster A15 chips and 5G support.

My bad, 2023/2024 model will be the 4th generation. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 17, 2022

The iPhone SE + 5G will be pretty rare for a brand of Apple products, so the name of this rumor should be treated skeptically for now.

Related article

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new iPhone SE model in 2022 and 2023.

According to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to launch two new iPhone SE models over the next two years. In an investor note seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that Apple has two new iPhone SE models planned for 2022 and 2023, respectively. The 2022 iPhone SE was reportedly launched earlier this year, with 3GB of memory, and in 2023 …

The 2022 iPhone SE has 5G, but the design hasn’t changed. A major update is scheduled for 2024.

The upcoming 2022 iPhone SE will win 5G technology and an updated A-series chip, but it won’t feature major design changes, Leaker Dylandkt reflects many of the previous iPhone SE rumors he heard today. Said. Rumors of the third-generation iPhone SE have been confused over the last few years, as some of the information was directed towards a major redesign with an iPhone 11-style look …

The new iPhone SE will reportedly be released in the first quarter of 2022.

According to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, Apple plans to release a third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2022. If this time frame proves accurate, we can expect the device to be released by the end of March. As previously rumored, TrendForce said the new iPhone SE will continue to be a mid-range smartphone with added 5G support: from a product development perspective, Apple …

The next iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch display, and the 2023 version has a hole punch full-screen design.

According to display analyst Roth Young, the next-generation iPhone SE, due out in 2022, will have the same 4.7-inch display as the current version. The existing iPhone SE is modeled on the iPhone 8 with a 4.7-inch display. There were rumors that Apple was working on an “iPhone SE Plus” that could be released this year, but earlier this month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi …

Apple is working on the cheapest 5G iPhone ever

According to trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on the cheapest 5G iPhone ever. In an investor note seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that Apple plans to launch an updated version of the iPhone SE featuring 5G connectivity in 2022. This device seems to be positioned as “the cheapest 5G iPhone ever”. Currently the most affordable 5G compatible iPhone …

The new iPhone SE is nearing launch as suppliers begin preparing to ship

According to industry sources quoted by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes, multiple component suppliers in Apple’s supply chain are preparing to ship the third-generation iPhone SE, which is due out in the first half of 2022. The full report hasn’t been released yet, but the paywall preview looks like this: VCM suppliers haven’t seen a reduction in new iPhone orders: VCM (Voice Coil Motor) …

Kuo: 2022 iPhone SE will be “the cheapest 5G iPhone ever”

Apple analyst Minchi Kuo said in a note to investors today that Apple plans to release an updated version in the first half of 2022. As he said earlier, the design of the new iPhone SE will be “almost the same” as the existing SE modeled after the iPhone 8. Kuo states that the new 2022 iPhone SE will support 5G and will include a processor. update. The device is …

Popular story

AirPods Pro 2 May Launch New Accessory Ecosystem

Recently leaked images suggest that Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro may arrive with a new series of accessories. The allegedly leaked photo of the next-generation AirPods Pro obtained by MacRumors showed a charging case with a metal loop on the side for attaching the strap. Apple hasn’t used this design on other AirPod models and it’s unclear why it’s added to this …

Netflix again raises prices for all plans, with 4K streaming at $ 20 per month

Netflix today updated the price of streaming plans, making all services more expensive. Currently, the basic plan costs $ 9.99 per month, the standard plan costs $ 15.49 per month, and the premium plan costs $ 19.99 per month. The basic plan is $ 1 higher than $ 8.99 per month. With this plan, users can only watch on one screen at a time, which is limited …

Analyst: All iPhone 14 models with 120Hz display, 6GB RAM and more

Apple is rumored to announce four new iPhone 14 models in September, and analyst Jeff Pu has outlined his expectations for the device in advance. In a Haitong International Securities research note obtained by MacRumors, Pu claimed that all iPhone 14 models have a ProMotion display compared to the current Pro model alone. ProMotion enables variable refresh rates up to 120Hz …

6 rumored Apple products you’re unlikely to see this year

Much has been said about what consumers can see from Apple in 2022, but the company is also not expected to be announced for at least another 12 months, and in some cases longer. We are also working on some rumored products. Of course, it assumes they will be released altogether. Apple is working on many potential products, some of which will never see the light of day in the end. So …

Top story: iPhone 14 Pro rumors, iCloud private relay controversy, iOS 15.2.1 release, etc.

Hole punch? pill? Punch and pill? Rumors about what the front camera system of the iPhone 14 Pro will look like are evolving rapidly, and it seems likely that we’ll get a novel but potentially controversial design later this year. .. Other major stories this week included confusion and controversy about disabling iCloud Private Relay for some T-Mobile customers …

ProMotion is expected to continue to be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro model, rather than expanding to the entire lineup.

According to revered display analysts, only the finest iPhone 14 models will be equipped with Apple’s ProMotion display technology, continuing the tradition set in the iPhone 13 Pro. Ross Young, who has many detailed and accurate information about Apple’s future products, said in a tweet that ProMotion has not been extended to the entire iPhone 14 lineup and will remain. ..

The following iPad Pros may feature a large glass Apple logo that allows wireless charging

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debbie Wu reported last year that Apple tested a new iPad Pro with a glass back for wireless charging. In a recent edition of the newsletter, Garman said he hopes the new iPad Pro will be released in 2022. The new iPad Pro still has wireless charging, but the 9to5Mac Filipe Espsito is finally Apple today …

It is rumored that the new iPad Air with A15 chip, 5G, center stage camera, etc. will be released this spring.

Apple has the same features as the 6th generation iPad mini, including the A15 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera that supports the Center Stage, 5G for cellular models, and Quad-LED True. We are planning to release the generation iPad Air. According to the Japanese blog MacOtakara, tone flash. Citing a reliable source in China, the report is on the new iPad Air …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/01/17/larger-iphone-se-4-in-2023-rumor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos