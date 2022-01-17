Betty White’s 100th Birthday Awarded by Google for Hidden Easter Eggs





Google celebrates Betty White’s 100th anniversary with a sweet, hidden compliment to the stars of his later years.

To mark the comedy icon’s birthday and honor her just weeks after her death, Google has added a secret animation to that page. This animation can only be seen by those who searched for the iconic “Golden Girls” star name on January 17th.

Type “Betty White” into a search engine and you’ll see regular items such as photos, news articles, and tweets. However, the user’s screen is covered with rose petals because the words “Thank you for being friends” are displayed on the screen along with “1922-2021”.

The petals are the winks of Roseny Lund, the famous white “Golden Girls” character. Rose Nylund appeared in all 77 episodes of the show, along with a one-season spin-off, “Golden Palace.” The text, on the other hand, is a reference to Sitcom’s opening theme song.

Betty White “Natural Death” 99 years old

A Google spokeswoman told Fox News Digital to commemorate the iconic Betty White on her birthday by paying homage to her beloved character, Rose, and thanking her for making friends with everyone. I wanted to celebrate it with my Easter egg. “

Google pays homage to Betty White’s 100th anniversary. (Photo courtesy of Dana Edelson / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images))

CNET states that Google often adds these Easter eggs. In 2021, similar animations were added to the release of the Martian helicopter Ingenuity, the annual Star Wars Day, May 4, the release of the Evergiven cargo ship after anchoring at the Suez Canal.

The award-winning television legend died at the age of 99 on December 31, a few weeks before he was scheduled to celebrate his 100th birthday with his fans and loved ones. Her longtime agent and best friend Jeff Witchas previously said she died “while sleeping peacefully at home.” Since then, her death has been due to natural causes.

Betty White’s guest appearance as herself in a “strange couple” along the surface of her husband Allen Ludden

January 17th was the 100th anniversary of Betty White’s birth. (Getty Images)

Celebrities soon began using social media to share their thoughts and memories of meeting White throughout her life. Talking to Fox News Digital, her “Mary Tyler Moore” show co-star Joyce Baliphant lovingly talked about White on her birthday.

“We all felt that Betty would live forever,” Bryphant told Fox News. “But wherever she goes, she makes you feel happy and enjoyable, so she will live forever in all of our hearts.”

Google has added an Easter egg to its page to celebrate Betty White’s birthday. (Photos by CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images)

“We were on the set together, but we were also on the show,” Bryphant added. “We appeared in a match game. Until she came back, I was sitting in the same seat she went to keep warm. She was so warm, fun and welcomed me. I remember that she was always very kind. To me, but to everyone she met. “

Stephanie Nolasco of Fox News contributed to this report.

