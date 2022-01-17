Forbes China Top 100 Investor List Victor AI





Shanghai, China-(Newsfile Corp.-January 17, 2022)-“2021 Forbes China Venture Capital 100” has been released, and Victor AI, the founding and management partner of ET Capital, has created the list for the third consecutive year. , As one of the youngest investors in this prestigious Top 100.

Victor AI, Founding and Management Partner of ET Capital

To view the enhanced version of this graphic, go to https: //orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/110441_7757ec98c49b0bf1_001full.jpg.

Victor AI is recognized for its entrepreneurial initiative, investment and pioneering leadership in the growing smart technology sector, leading ET Capital into the era of the smart new economy through the quest for innovation in the international market. increase.

The combination of the immense potential of these business pillars and industrial ecology further enables our commitment to empowering green, low-carbon innovations. According to Victor, these new challenges also create new business opportunities, and his investment strategy is clearly focused on supporting these developments.

In 2021, the impact of global epidemic prevention became commonplace, and science and technology trends were at the forefront of these changes and the restructuring of the global economy.

In this regard, Forbes China conducted an independent survey of venture capitalists active in the Chinese market, and the top 100 investors selected in 2021 spanned approximately 200 venture capitalists (VCs) over the past five years. It showed consistently high performance and a keen business sense. institution.

Victor commented on the 2021 ranking, which is in the top 100 for the third consecutive year, following the previous list in both 2019 and 2020.

“Of course, it’s an honor to be personally recognized in this way, but it’s also a testament to the great team we’ve built across all business interests and companies, and the tireless efforts we all pursue. But also. Further success in the future.

The story continues

“A good investor not only fuels the company, but also has the ability to add wings to the tiger. Forbes China recognizes long-term efforts in the areas of smart new economy, affiliated companies, and entrepreneurial growth. We are welcoming and hope to continue to add value and create new investment opportunities and successes in 2022. “

