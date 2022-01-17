The UK Government is preparing an anti-encryption promotional campaign online to “keep children safe”





The UK government is reportedly end-to-end to mobilize public opinion about technology by seeing technology as a child safety issue, with the primary purpose of upsetting Facebook’s end-to-end plan. Preparing for publicity attacks against encryption. Encrypt the messenger platform.

According to Rolling Stone, the home office has hired an M & C Saatchi advertising agency to plan the campaign. This includes media blitz through television advertising, campaign activities by British charities and law enforcement agencies, and calls for action by the general public to contact tech companies. Direct and multiple real-world stunts. Some of them are designed to make the general public “anxious.”

According to a document reviewed by Rolling Stone, one of the activities considered part of the advertising attack is to put adults and children (both actors) in a glass box, and as the glass disappears, adults “intentionally” look at the child. It is an impressive stunt that it is. To black. Sources have confirmed that the campaign is scheduled to launch this month and that the privacy group is already planning an opposition campaign.

The UK government’s anti-encryption stance is not new, but its latest efforts focus on the argument that improved encryption hinders efforts to tackle online child exploitation. “We have worked with M & C Saatchi to bring together a number of organizations that share concerns about the impact of end-to-end encryption on their ability to keep children safe,” a Home Office spokeswoman said. Told to.

One slide in a presentation created by the UK Government to recruit potential non-profit coalition partners states that “most people have never heard of end-to-end encryption.” problem. Needless to say, this slide also mentions that the campaign “must not start the privacy and safety debate.”

According to a letter sent by the Interior Ministry in response to a request for freedom of information, the UK government has allocated 534,000 ($ 730,500) public funds to the campaign.

Facebook, recently rebranded to “Meta,” has postponed plans to use end-to-end encryption for messenger and Instagram messages until at least 2023, a year behind previous plans. According to Meta, this delay was to give users extra time to coordinate with experts in the field of combating online abuse while protecting their privacy.

Messaging platforms such as Signal, Telegram, Facebook WhatsApp, and Apple’s iMessage all use end-to-end encryption to prevent others, including service providers, from accessing communication between senders and recipients. To. Security experts have long argued that weakening the encrypted systems of such platforms means weakening the security of everyone.

Both Meta and Apple have been fighting anti-encryption laws for a long time, trying to weaken platform and device encryption. In 2019, Meta successfully challenged a court order that forced Facebook Messenger to decrypt a call. The order was the result of investigating the activities of the MS-13 gang at Facebook Messenger in California.

Apple’s most public to the U.S. government after being ordered by the FBI to help the FBI unlock an iPhone owned by Syed Farook, one of the shooters of the attack in San Bernardino in December 2015. Battle took place in 2016.

Apple opposed the order, arguing that it would set a “dangerous precedent” that would seriously impact the future of smartphone encryption. Apple eventually maintained its position and withdrew after the U.S. government found another way to access the device, but Apple continued to address further law enforcement efforts to combat encryption. I had to do it.

