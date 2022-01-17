Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, which offers up to 70% on electronic devices.Check here





Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers laptops, headphones, cameras, smartwatches and other electronic devices and accessories from top brands such as HP, LG, Lenovo, Mi, JBL, boAt, Sony, Samsung, Amazfit, Canon and Fujifilm. You can buy it at 70% off. etc. Customers can enjoy immediate discounts of up to 10% on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Bajaj Finserv EMI Cards, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Cards, Free EMI with Amazon Pay Later, and some debit and credit cards.

The following are some of the electronic devices you can select.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Laptop

TUF Gaming F15 is a fully equipped Windows 10 gaming laptop with the latest 10th generation Intel Core CPU, GeForce GTX GPU and 144Hz refresh rate. This gaming laptop features a 48Wh lithium polymer battery, which combines self-cleaning cooling with TUF’s signature military-grade durability. This laptop is 57,990.

boAt Airdopes 441

The TWS Airdopes 441 is equipped with a 6mm driver. It provides a user experience through capacitive touch controls. The stereo call feature allows for smooth and clear chat over the call. The latest Bluetooth v5.0 provides a seamless instant connection. Available at 1,699.

Apple Watch SE

From 28,900, Apple Watch SE is water resistant to 50 meters. It provides an S5 chip, an optical heart rate sensor, an always-on altimeter, and a fall detection.

boAt Xtend Smartwatch

Alexa is built into boAtXtend. It features a 1.69-inch capacitive LCD display, stress monitoring, sleep, SPO2 monitoring, 50 watch faces and more. boAtXtend is priced at 2,199.

GoPro HERO9

The new large rear touch screen with the HERO9 Black’s touch zoom comes with a new front display that facilitates framing and camera control. With the new 23.6MP sensor, you can shoot video at resolutions up to 5K. Get this at 36,990.

Lenovo Tab M10FHD

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus tablet comes with a 10.3-inch FHD screen for entertainment and dual speakers. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory that can be expanded up to 128GB. The price of this tab is 12,999.

