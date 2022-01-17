How to use Google Calendar for tasks and reminders





sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

If you’re using Google Calendar for appointments, meetings, and events, why not use it for tasks and reminders as well? With these built-in features, you can track everything on your plate in one convenient location.

There are many task and reminder apps on the market. However, if you’re already using Google Calendar, it may make sense to display your tasks and reminders in the same place as your appointments. This makes Google Calendar perfect for all time and date based applications.

Show tasks and reminders in Google Calendar

You can easily view your tasks and reminders in Google Calendar, or either. Go to the Google Calendar website and log in if necessary.

If folded, on the left[マイカレンダー]Expand. Next, depending on what you want to display[タスク]When[リマインダー]Select the check box for. Next, you’ll see the tasks and reminders you created in your main Google Calendar.

In the mobile app, tap the menu icon in the upper left.Then under the calendar you want to use[タスク]When[リマインダー]Select the check box for (if there are more than one).

To remove a task or reminder from Google Calendar online or in the mobile app, go back to the location above and clear the checkbox.

Related: How to remove new reminders in Google Calendar

Customize the look of tasks and reminders

If you want your tasks and reminders to stand out, you can change the color. On the web[マイカレンダー]Place the cursor on one of the following. next,[オプション]Click the three dots that appear to the right of.

Select a color or click the plus sign to create a custom color.

In the mobile app, tap the menu icon and it’s at the bottom[設定]Choose. Under the calendar,[タスク]or[リマインダー]Tap. Select the current color to see some other color options available. Select a color and tap the back arrow and X to close the settings.

Use Google Calendar for tasks

You can create a one-time or repetitive task and select a list, including date, time, and description.

Related: How to add, edit, or delete recurring events in Google Calendar

On the web, click a date or time on the main screen of Google Calendar to open a pop-up window for the event. Select “Task”.Or the upper left[作成]Click[タスク]Choose.

Adjust the due date as needed and add more time as needed. Alternatively, you can select the check box to make it an all-day task.

To make it a regular task[繰り返さない]Click the drop-down box and select when to repeat.

If necessary, add a description and select the list of tasks at the bottom if you have more than one. Click “Save”.

In the mobile app, tap the plus sign at the bottom right[タスク]Choose. If you want to select another calendar, tap the calendar at the top of the task screen. Then give the task a title.

You can then add options for the same date and time or all-day event as above, make it a recurring task, add details, and select a list. Tap “Save” when you are finished.

Use Google Calendar as a reminder

Reminders work like Google Calendar tasks, except that they don’t have a description or detail field.

On the web, click a date or time on the main screen of Google Calendar and in the event pop-up window[リマインダー]Choose.Or the upper left[作成]Click[リマインダー]Choose.

Adjust the due date and time as needed, or make it an all-day reminder. To repeat[繰り返さない]Click the drop-down box and select when to repeat. Click “Save”.

In the mobile app, tap the plus sign at the bottom right[リマインダー]Choose. Tap the calendar at the top of the Reminder screen, select another calendar as needed, and name the reminder.

You can then adjust the date and time or all-day reminders with the same options as above and repeat. Tap “Save” when you are finished.

Edit or delete tasks and reminders

You can make changes to existing tasks or reminders, or delete one altogether.

On the web, click to open a task or reminder. To make changes, click the pencil icon in the pop-up window. Click the trash can icon to delete it.

In the mobile app, tap to open a task or reminder. Tap the pencil icon to edit. To delete, tap the three dots in the upper right and select “Delete” at the bottom.

Mark tasks and reminders as complete

Depending on your Google Calendar notifications, you may see task alerts and reminders that you can view and mark as complete. However, you can also do this directly in Google Calendar.

In the web or mobile app, click or tap to open a task or reminder. Select Mark Completion or Mark As Completion, respectively.

To find out how to make good use of Google Calendar in your business, see How to spend your time or get insights on how to set working hours and locations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.howtogeek.com/775939/how-to-use-google-calendar-for-tasks-and-reminders/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos