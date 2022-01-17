Yubo allows popular creators to win YuBucksand and later earn dollars





Yubo, a video-based social media platform for Generation Z, has launched a program that allows popular streamers to earn in-app rewards.

Called the Pixel Reward Program, it started in December. This program allows users who create compelling streams to receive Pixel, a trading card-style image that can be purchased on the platform, from their fans. When you receive a Pixel, you will also receive 30% of the purchase price in YuBocks, Yubo’s internal currency. This can be used to pay for features such as increasing stream placement in your app.

[Image: courtesy of Yubo]Yubo’s live stream is intended for conversations that other users can join. It’s probably more like FaceTime or Zoom chat than broadcast-like performances, cooking and craft demos, and comedy videos posted on platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. Says Sacha Lazimi, CEO and co-founder of Yubo. The goal of this platform is a new way for young users (99% of Yubo users to include 76% aged 13-25 and 16-21) to share their interests rather than broadcast or simply name themselves. It’s about being able to connect with people. Share content with existing friends. As a result, videos from about 130,000 livestream sessions hosted by Yubo each day disappear at the end of the stream instead of staying up for later viewing.

“We are not a content platform,” says Lazimi. “The purpose of continuing Yubo is to be able to talk to as many people as possible.”

[Image: courtesy of Yubo]YuBucks may seem reminiscent of cryptocurrencies, but the pixels that can be collected are aesthetically and conceptually similar to what crypto fans are currently trading as NFTs, but the crypto component in the program. there is no. But soon, Lazimi said, there will be real-world monetary elements. The company plans to roll out extensions that allow streamers to earn real dollars as well as in-game dollars as part of their rewards.

[Animation: courtesy of Yubo]With 50 million users, including 12 million in the United States, the company has also expanded its ambassador program. The program is hosted by well-known people outside the platform, such as musicians playing new songs and people in political debates. We often do live streams and explain to beginners how to use the platform.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Yubo naturally gained an audience when face-to-face relationships became more difficult. Digital socialization has been common to young people for decades, but on platforms ranging from old-fashioned bulletin board systems and AOL instant messengers to online games. Emphasizing that it wasn’t designed as a dating app, the platform could also be one of the first modern digital services to break the code that connects people for platonic purposes without creating an eerie atmosphere. ..

[Image: courtesy of Yubo]Like other modern tools that connect strangers to online chat, Yubo sets rules to prevent users from being attacked by vulgar content and nudity. According to Lazimi, the policy usually allows behavior that is acceptable in real public places, so people wearing swimsuits on the beach are allowed, but those with bent underwear are allowed. Is not …

And finally, Lazimi says the platform is more about hanging out than performance.

“It’s really about socializing with others,” he says.

