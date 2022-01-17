UKCAA-Regulatory Innovation Specialist-sUAS News





Location: London, GB

Company: Civil Aviation Bureau

Salary: 40,735 to 45,000 depending on experience

Contract type: Permanent

We are the UK Airline Regulatory Authority and are recognized as the world leader in the field. Our activities are diverse and the aviation industry is proud of its ability to meet the highest safety standards and adapt to the ever-evolving aviation environment.

We are looking for up to four individuals to join our innovation team to support CAA’s response to new technologies. The outlook for innovation is changing rapidly, and the UK will be able to build, use and export new, more environmentally friendly flight methods through advances in electrical and autonomous flight technology.Click here for more information

role

Your role is to lead policymaking in response to the demand for new technologies. Youll will play a key role in the UK and lead a new revolution in aviation by combining electrification, digital and autonomous technologies to create new modes of air travel and capabilities.

Core accountability includes:

The relationship between existing regulations and new technologies to share learning and develop new regulatory frameworks in close collaboration with other innovation features that focus and advise stakeholders (internal and external) in driving solutions. How technologies are tried to provide expert advice and mentorship on regulatory expectations to understand and conduct research to design appropriate responses to form part of the aviation ecosystem. Create a roadmap for demonstrating case studies through testing and trials. Helps create regulatory principles, standard scenarios, and templates that can be reapplied in key regulatory areas. Apply functional knowledge to complex problems arising from emerging technologies.Capture intelligence to develop important insights and recommendations

about you

Ideally in the field of aviation or technology, a good understanding and knowledge of regulations and policies is required, but this is not important.

Responding to new trends and challenges requires experience in policymaking, specifically investigating and drafting new regulations, policies, frameworks, and tools (including legislation).

Additional skills / experience:

Adopting a risk-based, principle-driven approach Ability to plan and prioritize advanced delivery across multiple partners Experience in providing innovative solutions to meet regulatory compliance challenges Developed in a highly regulated environment Ability to understand challenges Adopting a flexible and adaptable approach Convening and leading solid experience in convening and leading discussions of multiple stakeholders on complex technical topics, along with evidence of working in highly changing environments

What can we offer you?

Participating in an innovation hub is a great opportunity to participate in building a CAA and UK response to the latest trends in aviation and aerospace. We have built a creative culture and practical approach to enable innovation in the aviation, aerospace and travel sectors.

You will have the opportunity to define future regulatory strategies and frameworks. From start-ups to established international companies, we help build deep relationships with the industry and keep the UK at an innovative level.

Additional Information

Many appointments within the CAA require access to operational sensitive infrastructure and nationally protected information for these roles. For these roles, postholders must undergo a national security review and achieve an appropriate level of clearance.

To be scrutinized, we usually expect a reasonable length of stay in the UK so that we can make meaningful checks. This can be either 3 or 5 years, depending on the level required (CTC or SC). If you do not meet these requirements, we may not be able to accept your application. For more information, please visit: – Vetting Description – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Given the impact of Covid-19, we are planning to return to work within the limits of government guidelines, so we may work remotely at first.

Work with us

Offers a variety of benefits, including flexible work schedules, free on-site gyms at Gatwick Airport, discounts on Jim London membership, 28 days of annual paid leave, an additional 5-day vacation purchase plan, and a generous pension plan. doing.

We are on a journey to become more and more adaptable. There, colleagues work together as part of a cross-departmental team. With this approach, we never stop learning together. It also means that you may participate in activities that break out of your day-to-day role and provide you with the opportunity to develop and grow your career with us.

We employ hybrid work and offer flexible work patterns so you can discuss what works for you. We know that when and where we work is important for balancing work and life.

We are passionate about diversity and make sure everything is part of the CAA. We are an equal opportunity employer and actively encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds. We use a fair and comprehensive selection approach to hire the best people for the job based solely on their benefits.

As a member of the Disability Confidence System, applicants who meet the minimum criteria for their role with us are guaranteed an interview. If for any reason you need to make adjustments, please let us know.

Our value

Click here for more information on doing the right thing, not stopping learning, building partnerships and respecting everyone.

Deadline: January 31, 2022

Interview date: Starts in early February 2022

Please note that due to the current situation of Covid-19, all interviews will be conducted online by video conference using Microsoft Teams.

Please refrain from recruiting staff.

Occupations: Law, Drafting, Aerospace, Legal, Engineering, Research, Aviation

Please apply from here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suasnews.com/2022/01/uk-caa-regulation-innovation-specialist/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos