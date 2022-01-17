If youve never heard of anthimeria, Google it before you end up like Krcher





Courtesy of French politics, Krcher is the latest brand to find out that becoming synonymous with your category is a double-edged sword.

It was very much politics as usual last week in France. Valrie Pcresse, the presidential candidate of the countrys right-wing Les Rpublicains party, was touring parts of the Bouches-du-Rhne. Its one of the southernmost regions of France and, with its widespread immigration from non-EU countries, an area at the epicentre of French nationalism.

Je vais ressortir le Krcher de la cave, Pcresse announced during her 6 January tour. Cela fait dix ans quil y est et il est temps de lutiliser.

A simple translation of Pcresses words would record her remembering that she had been storing a Krcher pressurised water hose in her cellar for 10 years and how she now felt that this was a good time to get it out and use it. Pcresse, of course, Instead, she was clearly signaling her own credentials as a right-wing politician with little tolerance for multiculturalism.

The use of the Krcher brand was not incidental. Some 15 years earlier another right-wing presidential hopeful by the name of Nicolas Sarkozy made similar comments while touring the rougher sections of Paris. A young boy had lost his life and Sarkozy had told his grief -stricken parents that he would nettoyer au Krcher (clean with a Krcher) the whole area to root out the culprits.

So last weeks sudden brand exposure for Krcher was nothing new for the executives at its Winnenden HQ. Ever since Sarkozy metaphorically applied the brand to the cultural tensions of France, the cleaning company has been applying pressure to French politicians in a largely futile attempt to remove During the 2007 French elections the company went as far as sending all the presidential candidates a letter pleading with them to refrain from using its brand name in any way in the debates ahead.

This week, in response to Pcresses comments, the Krcher Group was once again forced to respond. In a terse statement the company asked both politicians and the media to immediately stop any use of its name in the sphere of policy which damages its brand and the values ​​of the company.

That last part is contentious. Modern brand theory would suggest that despite the PR headaches that Krcher has endured this week, the initial reference to its brand and the fevered discussions across France that followed have been incredibly positive for the company in terms of immediate salience and And while many will wince at the metaphorical use of a high-pressured hose to clean the streets of France of its desirable elements, there can be little doubt that, on top of all that awareness, Krchers functional benefits have been significantly reinforced too.

No other commercial objective turns on the knife edge of success and failure like this.

Idiotic, overly complex brand theorists will take to marketing Twitter to suggest that these negative associations will damage the brand, blah, blah, blah. In truth, this is an unpleasant but led turns of events for the company, given both awareness and image have been bolstered.

The company has a long-running, very boring but well meaning global campaign in which it goes around cleaning the major monuments and statues of the world pro bono to demonstrate both corporate generosity and product performance. Its lovely, low-frequency stuff that almost no one sees or remembers, even as they pick up one of the brands yellow machines to blow the shit out of something that is fundamentally doing no harm.

Its also a perfect example of how intended brand building, devised over decades and carefully controlled by an army of marketers and intervention, is so often trumped overnight by a combination of luck, bastardy and the eternal ticking of the 24-hour media machine. it better to try and generate tiny, controllable ripples in your own brand bathtub or learn to ride the waves of popular culture, Ryan Reynolds-style, as they approach from the horizon?

Anthimeria can be a brand killer

But the bigger and more fascinating question is why Krcher? I dont mean why it was used by the French right wing to communicate their hard line approach to street crime. That bit is obvious. Rather, how did Krcher become a generic noun in the first place?

Madame Pcresse was not referring to her yellow model K7 when she spoke last week. She was using the word as a general reference for any high-powered hose. And she is not alone. In France, and indeed a whole host of other countries that includes the USA and Russia, a Krcher is no longer a specific brand but a very unspecific device that constitutes the whole category and good deal of hinterland beyond it.

It is one of the great ironies of brand building, is it not? Most brands toil at the cognitive foothills of awareness for an eternity, never managing more than a few percentage points of market recognition. Yet at the summit there are a handful of brands that manage to combine scale, heritage, first-mover advantage and brand strategy into such a potent mix that they not only reach the peak of salience, they stumble over it into a strange alternative universe in which their very domination becomes their ultimate undoing.

It happened to Hoover. To Durex, Kleenex and Xerox too. It became an issue for Chap Stick and also for Bubble Wrap. More recently it has happened to Uber, Tinder and FaceTime. These brands have become so prevalent in their respective categories, they And thats not necessarily a good thing. The fact that Rollerblade, Jet Ski and Thermos all began life as brands, and now experience it as generic nouns with a fraction of total category sales and almost zero consumer recognition, tells you all you need to know about the challenges and pitfalls of anthimeric branding.

Yes, that is what you are meant to call it.

Anthimeria meaning opposite and part is the general transition of a word from one part of speech to another. Typically it occurs when a noun takes the form of a verb and this new usage becomes widely accepted. The word chill started out as a noun for example as in I have one but gradually also developed into a verb as in I am going to make it colder.

The reverse is also possible. When you ask your partner if they had a good sleep youve taken a verb and made it into a noun. In fact any word that transverses its class into another qualifies. Shakespeare used to do it about six times a sonnet . In linguistic terms, anthimeria is quite exciting because its an explicit example of how language evolves over time.

In commercial terms, however, anthimeric branding is not always such good news. If you have ever walked into a KFC and asked for a Coke, you will know that the long suffering server behind the counter has to remind you that they only sell Pepsi to Which you shrug and say, Fine. This interaction must literally happen 50,000 times a day, and its bad news for Pepsi because 90% of the population ask for a Coke. Its also bad news for Coke because once faced with the absence of Coke, 89.9% shrug and take the Pepsi.

Upsides and downsides

Anthimeric branding is fascinating for marketers because it is both the ultimate goal of all our efforts, and an immediate issue should we ever achieve it. No other commercial objective turns on the knife edge of success and failure like this.

I remember, at the turn of the century, a senior marketer from Google regaling me for hours about the imminent threat his company was facing because his once agile, hot startup was rapidly becoming thanks to anthimeria the common verb for looking anyone up. The company even stepped in at one point and objected when a Scandinavian country wanted to add ungoogleable to its national vocabulary. Google actually spent time and money objecting to what a Swede might occasionally say to her brother when she could not find anything out about something. Thats how fearful the mighty Google became about joining the long line of historical footnotes that stretches back to Frisbee, past Granola, and all the way to Trampoline and Escalator. Yes! Escalator. Once with a capital E.

And yet the fact that Google has not exactly suffered in the subsequent two decades since its brand became a generic verb offers us another conundrum about anthimeric branding. Sometimes it totally fucks the brand in question and causes its permanent descent from the top of the marketing mountain But in other, equally inexplicable, cases it serves to reinforce a brands prominence and helps maintain its place at the top.

For every faded, sad story about the Jacuzzi brothers or how Earl Tuppers ware became gradually more and more generic and invisible, there are plenty of brands like PowerPoint and Jeep that seem to not only prosper despite anthimeria but directly because of it.

For Krcher it means that their real branding challenge comes not from the French far-right or finding more monuments to proactively sand-blast for the good of society, but from something far more insidious and threatening: language itself. Krcher is already succumbing to anthimeric branding. The key question is whether this imminent transformation will break or bolster the companys fortunes. And whether its management team can handle the pressure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mba.marketingweek.com/if-youve-never-heard-of-anthimeria-google-it-before-you-end-up-like-karcher/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos