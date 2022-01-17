Google’s foldable smartphones are sometimes called Pixel Notepad, pricing details hinted at: Report





Reportedly, Google’s rumored foldable cell phone is sometimes referred to as the Pixel Notepad. The alleged smartphone is said to have a form factor similar to the recently launched Oppo Find N and is said to be more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This particular foldable smartphone has the same Google Tensor SoC. It powers the vanilla Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, but may offer downgraded cameras compared to the Pixel 6 series.

To quote the source, 9to5google reports that the Google Pixel Notepad is a viable brand name, and Google also considers Logbook as the name of the foldable smartphone. As far as the price goes, the Pixel Notepad could be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which went on sale for $ 1,799. Folding Google smartphones are available in a limited market.

The report also states that Google has denied comments on rumors and speculations about including a less powerful camera system in the suspicious Google Pixel Notepad compared to the Pixel 6.

In a previous report, 9to5Google states that Google’s foldable smartphones are expected to resemble Oppo Find N rather than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Google Pixel Notepad is also claimed to be equipped with Google’s Tensor SoC, which is currently powering the Pixel 6. device.

This publication found two animations on Android 12L Beta 2 depicting how to insert a SIM card into what looks like a foldable phone. The first animation shows a phone that looks different than a regular barphone, with a hinge on the left, which seems to indicate that the device is folded. The second animation shows the same insert animation, but on a wide smartphone, showing the phone in the unfolded state. There is also a hinged joint in the center of the top and bottom of the Google Pixel Notepad. There is no official information, so I have to salt it a little and get the information.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Consumer Electronics Show for Gadgets 360 on the CES 2022 hub.

