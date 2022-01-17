Food Innovation Center Stage at Recent CES Show





The long-awaited consumer electronics show in Las Vegas was clearly different this year.

The trade fair, which concludes January 8, was significantly smaller than the day before the pandemic and featured multiple Covid precautions. All US-based participants were required to present proof of vaccination by using the CLEAR Health Pass or by presenting a hard copy or digital vaccine record. Foreign travelers, on the other hand, had to present evidence of vaccination and a negative COVID test performed at least one day before departure.

Despite such steps, industry events were a welcome sign for the future, as technology innovators, media and buyers were able to get a glimpse into the future.

“This year’s CES was definitely quiet, but it gave us more time to try out what’s going on. [display]Carl Orsbourn, co-author of the book, told The Food Institute.

Gary Shapiro, CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CES owner and producer), is bustling with the joy of interacting with humans and the innovation experience of the five senses with products that redefine our future in a press release. Announced the floor.

There were 2,300 exhibitors at the event, even with last-minute direct cancellations from some major companies like Amazon. Approximately 45,000 participants from 119 countries attended the show, a sharp drop from 170,000 in January 2020.

Food technology companies are using CES as an opportunity to introduce their products to potential retail buyers and the media. Few food technologies were shown, but some companies stood out for products that could have a significant impact on the food business.

For example, food technology startup Beyond Honeycomb has announced a product that can address the labor shortages of restaurants.

“It stood out beyond Honeycomb,” Orsbourn said. This is a molecular testing instrument sensor kit that allows robots to learn recipes via AI within 48 hours. This is … once deployed, the restaurant is a new revolutionary multi-unit restaurant across the network. You will be able to deploy the recipe much faster.

Beyond the honeycomb, when we talk about robotics in the kitchen, it shows that it’s not just the equipment that makes food, but the intelligence to learn recipes and create consistently viable dishes every time. This is especially difficult to achieve in such a high turnover working environment.

Meanwhile, Orbisk exhibited a system that can reduce food waste in the food service industry, helping operators plan their purchases and production better. The machine recognizes which food is being discarded through a simple photo, determines the amount, and records the time when it was discarded. Next, dashboards are created to help operators plan better.

Other notable food-related exhibitors at this year’s CES are:

HeroLabs: A system that turns bread and other baked goods into nutritious foods Hexagro Urban Farming: A modular and scalable vertical farming system (Italy) Lang Beverages: A water filtration system that returns minerals and flavors from Switzerland MycoTechnology: A mushrooms NaturesFyrd, a system that uses metabolic energy to produce food ingredients: produces Fy, a nutritional bacterial protein.

Ron Tanner, now Senior Advisor to The Food Institute, has been observing and reporting on the food industry for over 40 years, including 33 years at the Specialty Food Association. He has also published hundreds of educational programs on the industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foodinstitute.com/focus/food-innovations-center-stage-at-recent-ces-show/

