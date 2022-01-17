Sacramento County has reached a record number of hospitalizations with COVID-19





According to data from Sacramento, California (KTXL), Sacramento County has reached a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Sacramento County set a record of 533 hospitalizations for COVID-19 on Saturday, surpassing the record high of 518 hospitalizations on December 22, 2020, according to California Public Health Service figures. As of January 16, the county had achieved 547 hospitalizations. COVID-19 patients (including 96 in the ICU).

Sacramento County also outperforms the past percentage of weekly emergency room visits associated with “corona-like illnesses,” the county dashboard said.

In a briefing with a reporter on Thursday, Dr. Olivia Kasilier, Sacramento County Public Health Officer, said she would stay home if they were feeling sick and “keep a visit to the emergency room for a real emergency.” Asked the people.

Dr. Kasirye also said the county has contacted the state for assistance in hospital staffing.

On January 10, California health officials announced that hospital staff with positive test results but no symptoms could continue to work. The Public Health Service said the new policy was caused by a serious shortage of personnel. It asked the hospital to make every attempt to fill the opening by bringing employees from an external staffing agency.

“We are aware of how tired those staff are,” said Governor Gavin Newsom, who visited a test site in Southern California last week.

At the time, according to Newsom, California has contracted with more than 2,300 out-of-state medical staff in recent weeks, with more on the way.

Sacramento County recently adjusted its so-called “mega-event” guidelines. An indoor event with more than 500 participants or an outdoor event with more than 5,000 participants will require a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. These guidelines began on January 15th, and previous county guidance set 1,000 people for indoor events and 10,000 people outdoors.

This is a measured step we can take to be able to continue to provide access to public services without blocking access to public services, Kasirye said of the guidelines. I did.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

