France celebrates its 25th unicorn with a strong start to 2022 for the tech sector





France triumphantly announced the country’s 25th unicorn on Monday after revealing that industrial company Exotec has raised $ 335 million to give it a $ 2 billion valuation.

Exotec, a warehouse robot company based in Lille, helped French President Emmanuel Macron reach his 25 unicorn goal by 2025, three years earlier than planned. To commemorate this opportunity, Macron used Twitter in a Steve Jobs-style turtleneck, where French start-ups changed the lives of French people and created hundreds of thousands of jobs across France, the sovereign. Shouted that.

25 French Unicorns: Here it is! These 25 startups are worth over $ 1 billion and all of France’s Tech has changed the lives of the French people, created hundreds of thousands of jobs across France and built our sovereignty! It’s just a start. pic.twitter.com/1BRrLMcM3o

— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 17, 2022

Exotec stands out from other software-dominated lists in terms of building logistics hardware. Automated robotic arms and cranes cross the warehouse floor and ironically stack, sort, and fetch goods, perhaps in the light of Macrons’ announcement. The mission is to eliminate the need for workers on the floor of the warehouse.

However, there is some debate about which companies should actually be included in the list. Unicorns are characterized as a startup worth over $ 1 billion that hasn’t been published yet. The official French list includes OVHcloud, a cloud computing company published on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange in October 2021.

Maddyness, an online media outlet that publishes news about French companies and the country’s startup scene, specifically excluded photo company Meero from the list, and reportedly raised € 205 million in 2019, in fact. It states that it is worth 130 million euros. It is below the $ 1 billion threshold.

Alexandre Baradez, a market analyst on trading platform IG France, was also skeptical that it would include companies that have existed for more than a decade.

Deezer was created in 2007. Unicorns usually mean young start-ups that have grown rapidly, raised a lot of money, and recently reached a $ 1 billion valuation.

France expands stability

2021 is a record year for the sector, with French tech companies raising $ 11.6 billion, an increase of 115% compared to 2020. Base company Solare. In just a few weeks until 2022, the year is already promising for French Tech, with five different start-ups raising a total of $ 1.7 billion.

Most of this capital comes from abroad, says Barades. 80% of the funds are from overseas. It’s very noteworthy. It shows that it no longer existed in the epitome of French entrepreneurs working among them. This shows how attractive the French tech scene is to foreign investors.

The appearance of these unicorns in a country with only three in 2017 may certainly feel magical, but at the world level, it’s a small fry. The United States with 644 unicorns is not a fierce competition. In a completely different tournament. Further closer to home, France lags behind Germany’s 33 unicorns and Britain’s 51. The United States can even begin to maintain completely different standards.

Covid booster

French Tech is certainly spending the moment in the sun and is at least partially pandemic-helped. The back market in the second-hand electronics market can thank Covid-19 for driving demand for digital products. Meanwhile, blockade-led topics around online entertainment and NFTs helped boost Solare to a $ 4.3 billion valuation.

But what goes up needs to go down, and analysts are wary that too much money will be invested rapidly only in digital-focused businesses.

I’m worried that the tech scene is at its peak. There are many innovations today, but is it the one that can withstand the challenges of time? Ask Barades. The global digital pandemic will not last forever, and these tech companies can suffer from changing interest rates.

With so many different technological values ​​invested in it, it could look like the dot-com bubble in the late 90’s, Barades said. Some of these projects run the risk of non-profitable results.

Unicorn’s stable Europe is growing and 2022 could be another successful year for French tech companies. That would work for Macron, who is expected to run again for the president in April. French Tech is now firmly on the map. He can point out a thriving startup scene backed by foreign investment and eight times as many unicorns as he was in office.

