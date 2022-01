Google just interrupted the assistant’s white noise ambient sound and people are angry

All good things have to be done, sometimes compulsorily and unnecessarily

With the Google Assistant, you’ll have fun all day long, but you can also use it when you want to relax. When decompressing, the assistant has a pleasing sound selection to help bring you to sleep. However, if you rely on them while snoozing, some bad news can occur. Google has changed the sound of “white noise” and users are naturally very angry.

Between Google Nest Community and Reddit, many complain that the new white noise is “much quieter” and “muffled” and now loops every 10 minutes instead of every hour. (This is a kind of problem. Surrounding sounds can be played on Nest speakers for up to 12 hours). With so many complaints, it’s no exaggeration to say that this is definitely a noticeable change (according to 9to5Google). The new sound was first reported last Wednesday and seems to have already been released to everyone.

Today’s android police video

If you or your loved one sleeps relying on these surrounding sounds and you don’t find the new white noise recording to be satisfactory, there are several options. First, someone uploaded the original sound to Google Drive, so if you really need it, you can grab it and upload it to YouTube Music and cast it to your speaker when bedtime is approaching. You can also try the same things as others. YouTube white noise video.

Not satisfied yet? You can hate the new sounds you hear in the community forums or leave feedback from the Google Home app. Perhaps the company will change minds and bring back the old sound.

