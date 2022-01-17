Tech Stocks Roundup: Famous Value Investors Like Google, Meta, Netflix





FAANG stock Alphabet (GOOGL)-Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, Meta Platforms (FB)-Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, and Netflix (NFLX)-Get Netflix, Inc. Reports are generally not considered value stocks. But Bill Nygren, a well-known value investor at Oakmark Funds, loves them anyway.

Metaplatform and Alphabet “have fallen into the gap between fast-growing investors and value investors,” he told CNBC last week.

“Accounting does not justify their venture capital investment,” he said. “And if you adjust it, I think we’re paying their base business less than a multiple of the market.” These base businesses are “at sub-average multiples, It’s significantly better than the average business, “says Nigren.

As for Netflix, “I think the value of a Netflix subscription to the average customer is significantly higher than the amount they are paying today,” he said. “By setting low product prices, Netflix can grow very quickly and on a large scale, making it very difficult for others to catch up,” he said.

Regarding the alphabet, Morningstar analyst Ali Mogarabi raised the fair value quote from $ 3,400 last month to $ 3,470 because of the company’s enthusiasm for YouTube units.

Meta Platforms may be a company whose name contains half of the word “Metaverse”, but fellow FAANG stock Apple (AAPL)-Get Apple Inc. Report is the latest big trend in the world of technology. Will you be a true beneficiary of?

Investors and analysts are discussing Apple’s potential to exploit the metaverse of digital substitute reality, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Regarding real money, contributor Doug Kas said a sharp rise in interest rates is likely to hurt growth stock by raising risk-free cost of capital and lowering the present value of earnings. increase. Find out more about his investment ideas for real money and trading strategies for tech stocks and other markets.

This enthusiasm has boosted Apple’s share price by 23% in the past three months, reaching a record high of $ 182.88 on January 3. Recently, it rose 0.4% to trade at $ 175.83.

The tech giant in Cupertino, California doesn’t talk much about the Metaverse plan, but CEO Tim Cook says it’s essential to the company’s future.

Below is a breakdown list of other technologies and FAANG / MAMAA stocks that are currently notable, based on the performance of the past week.

Mark Zuckerberg’s attempt to distract Facebook from Facebook’s increasingly toxic reputation with the new-named meta-platform did not stop the company’s bounty in Glassdoor’s top workplace rankings. The tech giant was ranked 47th in Glassdoor’s 2022 “Best Companies to Work For” ranking. This is a sharp rise from 11th place in the annual company ranking last year. According to a CNBC report, Glassdoor quoted questions about undesired public opinion scrutiny, lack of leadership action on platform issues, and the company’s future direction.

Meta is the latest American company to delay returning to the office due to the increased risk of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. This move shows that after living in a pandemic for two years, the American victory will return to the office. The company announced in a statement that it has postponed the reopening date for all US offices from January 31st to March 28th. Meta also requires all workers to return to the office to present evidence of booster jabs.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates the Meta Platform (formerly Facebook) as a purchase with a B + rating score.

Apple makes $ 60 billion in revenue, but faces $ 6 billion in supply chain issues

Apple developers have generated $ 60 billion in 2021 and $ 260 billion in revenue since the App Store was launched in 2008, according to the latest digital performance figures released by the company. The previous year is significantly higher than the previous year. When the tech giant last reported these numbers a year ago, gross profit was only $ 200 billion. Apple hasn’t specified the exact amount, but said spending between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve in 2021 increased by double digits. iPhone and Mac makers have grown their business to one-third in the last 12 months.

However, Apple has a $ 6 billion supply chain problem that could be exacerbated. “A quick look at the fourth quarter shows that supply constraints were around $ 6 billion, affecting iPhones, iPads and Macs,” said Tim Cook. “There were two causes in the fourth quarter. One was a chip shortage that we heard a lot from different companies across the industry. The second was a COVID-related manufacturing turmoil in Southeast Asia. “

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Apple as a purchase with a rating score of A.

Amazon vs Apple: Competition to Dominate Sports Entertainment Streaming

Apple vs. Amazon (AMZN)-Amazon.com, Inc. Get the report. Siri vs Alexa; TV + vs, Prime: Gloves could soon turn off between two tech giants. iPhone makers are said to be entering the sport of e-commerce giants building fortresses to win the streaming war. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Apple is in “serious” talks with MLB next season to broadcast a major league baseball game. MLB is also talking to Amazon, according to the New York Post.

Amazon Prime makes it clear that we want to be a major player in sports. In the next NFL season, Amazon Prime Video will be the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football. Internationally, Amazon Prime Video has won the rights to top football events, including the Premier League. According to The Post, the group founded by Jeff Bezos of Billionaire potentially has a full daily lineup to compete with prominent shows such as ESPN’s “Get Up” and “First Take” and FS1’s “Undisputed”. We are also developing a sports program in the hope that we will have it.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Amazon as a purchase with a B- rating score.

Google misunderstands publishers and advertises pricing

Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL)-Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, according to a news report, misleads publishers and advertisers about the pricing and process of ad auctions, reducing sales for some companies and pricing buyers. It is said that he created a secret program to raise the price. The Wall Street Journal cites unedited claims and details of the proceedings, pocketing the differences in what search engine giants have told publishers and advertisers about advertising costs, and manipulating future auctions. He reported that he used the funds to expand his digital monopoly. According to the State Attorney General.

Rivals have complained that it has allowed Google to tilt the market in its own favor, win more bids and seize competition. Friday’s unedited submission to the US District Court in the Southern District of New York came after a federal judge ruled this week that he could open the amended complaint filed last year.

TheStreet Quant Ratings evaluates the alphabet as a purchase with a rating score of A.

Microsoft (MSFT)-Get Microsoft Corporation Report, Adobe (ADBE,)-Get Adobe Inc. Report and Salesforce (CRM)-salesforce.com, inc. The report is ready to take advantage of the Metaverse, says investment management / research firm Bernstein. Microsoft is “in the best position to be a metaverse winner and has almost all the key features needed to provide today’s Metaverse platform,” Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler quoted CNBC. I am writing in the commentary. He pointed out the company’s smart glasses unit HoloLens, Mixed Reality headsets, Microsoft Teams, a business communication platform, and LinkedIn.

Morningstar analyst Dan Romanov has assigned a large moat to it with a fair value of $ 345. Shares fell 4% on Thursday to close at $ 304.80. “Microsoft has become one of two public cloud providers capable of offering a variety of … solutions on a large scale,” he wrote in October. “In addition, Microsoft has embraced the open source movement, making a significant shift from the traditional perpetual licensing model to the subscription model. Finally, Microsoft has withdrawn from the low-growth, low-profit mobile phone business and moved the game to the cloud. We are promoting it as a base. “

Street Quant Ratings rates Microsoft as a purchase with an A + rating score.

Netflix raises subscription price

If Saturday night usually includes a sofa and a version of Netflix, be prepared to pay an extra fee. A streaming platform based in Los Gatos, California, is raising subscription prices from $ 1 to $ 2 per month. The cost of a standard Netflix plan will increase from $ 13.99 in the US to $ 15.49. The price increase will be used to enable Netflix to offer more original programming and interesting content when viewers have more options available on different platforms, the company said. ..

Netflix shares rose slightly in after-hours trading on Friday after the news was reported, according to some analysts. It shows that working on powerful content (Netflix has shows such as “Cobra Kai”) can help streamers stay competitive. “In our view, we believe that the original content released by Netflix in 4Q: 21 is unprecedented and this promotes strong engagement,” said Brian J. White, an analyst at Monness Crespi Hardt, MarketWatch. Wrote in the first investor note I saw. Netflix will announce its fourth quarter earnings on January 20th.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Netflix as a purchase with a rating score of B.

Peloton stocks plunge after 6 months of decline

Peloton (PTON)-Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Shares in the Class A report fell last week, extending the six-month decline by more than 72% after Nasdaq officials planned to remove fitness equipment makers from the benchmark tech index. According to Nasdaq, the shipping company Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)-Get Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. The report will replace Peloton for the opening of trading on January 24th. Nasdaq 100, Nasdaq Equal Weight Index, and Nasdaq ex-Technology Index.

Peloton’s share price fell 4.6% on Friday noon trading, trading at $ 30.67 each. This is the lowest since the peak of the market decline in May 2020. With restrictions on indoor meetings relaxed and returning to office work, the pandemic’s surge in orders and sales made it difficult to maintain investor confidence.

Street Quant Ratings rates Peloton as a sell with a rating score of D.

Intel is investing $ 1 billion to build a semiconductor factory in Ohio

Large semiconductor factories usually bring up ideas about the types of innovations that are taking place in Japan and Taiwan, but Ohio residents soon find that millions of semiconductors are made in their state. You may see it. Intel (INTC)-The Get Intel Corporation Report hasn’t confirmed the news yet, but Ohio residents have reported that a large semiconductor factory has 3,000 acres of parcels.

Official plans have not yet been confirmed by companies and federal authorities, but some Ohio newspapers predict that the semiconductor market will double to $ 1 trillion by 2030 in Santa Clara, California. Intel-based Intel reported investing $ 1 billion to build a semiconductor factory in New Albany, Ohio. Only a few companies currently have the resources to make this chip, as it requires expensive, state-of-the-art infrastructure. The pressure to increase production and open new factories is high.

Street Quant Ratings rates Intel as a purchase with a rating score of B.

Twitter ban in Nigeria lifted

On January 13, the Nigerian government lifted the ban on Twitter (TWTR)-Twitter, Inc. after the social media platform agreed to open a local office, among other things, among the agreements with the authorities of West African countries. Get the report. According to Reuters, Twitter will establish a legal entity in Nigeria and, if necessary, appoint representatives of the country to work with the government.

Twitter also had to agree to meet other government-set conditions, such as “controlling banned publications in accordance with Nigerian law.” Social networks also have to pay domestic taxes. The National Information Technology Development Agency (Nitda) wrote “WE ARE BACK” on its official Twitter account on Thursday, the first tweet since June 4.

