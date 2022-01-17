Innovation in advanced manufacturing supports ESG reporting





Organizations are under pressure to report on environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts. With the development of Industry 4.0 in advanced manufacturing, other industries will be able to measure and report ESG indicators more accurately. Eight leaders in advanced manufacturing share operational insights for a more sustainable future.

Due to global megatrends such as climate change, geopolitical changes, the continued emergence of disruptive technology, and the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are being addressed by executives and boards. , And it is even more pressing for policy makers.

Pioneering technologies and solutions in advanced manufacturing offer new opportunities to measure and report accurate and consistent ESG metrics while enabling both profitability and sustainability in areas such as: We are spreading it throughout the industry.

Innovation: Drive growth and track sustainability impacts while addressing business issues with innovative technologies and solutions. Workforce: Empower workers with new technologies, tools and solutions to strengthen the adoption of new sustainable indicators. Sustainability: We provide next-generation technologies and solutions that enable sustainability and help businesses track and report on new sustainability metrics.

Solutions range from supply chain procurement and logistics, product innovation and lifecycle management, to net zero energy and emissions, operations and maintenance, and an authorized workforce (see Figure 1 below). ..

Click to enlarge

Figure 1. Areas of impact where advanced manufacturing facilitates ESG adoption while achieving profitability and sustainability goals. Source: World Economic Forum.

Prior to the virtual conference, the World Economic Forum's advanced manufacturing leaders were asked to be specific about how they are transforming their operations and business models while supporting the transition to stakeholder capitalist indicators in other industries.

Prior to the virtual conference, the World Economic Forum’s advanced manufacturing leaders were asked to be specific about how they are transforming their operations and business models while supporting the transition to stakeholder capitalist indicators in other industries. I asked you to share some actions and examples.

1. Industry 4.0 and corporate culture pave the way for accelerating sustainability

Flex, CEO, Revathi Advaithi

In addition to Industry 4.0 tools, corporate culture can play a vital role in driving a company’s sustainability agenda. When sustainability is built into systems and everyday processes, enterprises can achieve short-term and long-term goals faster and more effectively. Our flex campus in Zhuhai, China is a living proof of this approach. In 2019, the team developed a smart system that detects anomalous usage trends in energy, water, and other resources by applying automation, analytics, and IoT technologies. In such cases, the system either triggers a self-correction optimization process or automatically sends an SMS alert to the engineer to investigate and resolve the issue. This innovative solution has reduced energy consumption in various ecosystems by 20-90%. It also contributed significantly to reducing electricity and water consumption across the site by 29% and 31%, respectively, between 2019 and 2020.

2. Reduction of waste by edge AI sensing quality control

Analog Devices, President and CEO, Vincent Roche

To reduce energy consumption and improve operational efficiency, Edge’s AI-driven sensing solutions offer new opportunities to outperform cloud-based alternatives. By deploying edge-based solutions for tasks such as state-based monitoring, organizations can generate insights into asset performance while eliminating energy-intensive processes that transfer data for analysis in the cloud. This can reduce the energy consumed by asset monitoring by 98%.

3. Improve the well-being of people and the planet through digital tools

Peggy Johnson, CEO of Magic Leap

Faced with a shortage of skilled workers, companies across the manufacturing sector are looking for new opportunities to train their workforce faster and more efficiently. By empowering workers through wearable devices and software, and by adopting an iterative approach to training modules, combined with a clear definition of success indicators with a continuous measurement cycle, the industry has exponential costs. You can achieve environmental savings. This reduces travel by 50% and thus carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. In addition, the start-up time of assembly workers is reduced by 33%, which improves production efficiency by 220% and saves time.

4. Real-time operational performance that unleashes new value

PTC, President and CEO, Jim Heppelman

Productivity issues arise from unplanned machine downtime and lack of operational visibility into energy consumption, as data is trapped in team-wide silos. To improve data visibility to machine performance and energy consumption, IIoT infrastructure can be leveraged to provide actionable insights by providing a holistic view to multiple systems. .. This allows companies to mitigate their impact while tracking and reporting on their progress towards ESG metrics. Reduces ongoing work by 16%, unplanned downtime by 30%, and manufacturing cycle times by 16-20% to 13.2%. Reduce energy consumption relative to the target baseline.

5. Sustainability and energy data-based decision making

Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation

With a focus on achieving Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 commitments, manufacturers are looking for new ways to leverage technology to reduce their environmental footprint. Intelligent devices, combined with innovative sustainability and energy management software, provide new levels of insights to reduce energy demand and increase efficiency. Real-time energy management is possible, from simple monitoring to embedded AI tools that enable closed-loop optimization.

You can measure and improve energy intensity and other key performance metrics by creating standard energy data models related to production. In one example, an automobile company found that 40% of a machine’s energy consumption occurred when nothing was being produced. This simple yet influential insight allowed the equipment to be turned off when not in use, reducing both costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

6. Energy management to improve sustainability

Schneider Electric, Executive Vice President of Industrial Automation, Barbara Fly

Today, many manufacturers lack visibility into when and where energy is being used. Schneider Electric Lexington Smart Factory (part of the Global Lighthouse Network) in Kentucky, USA, uses IoT connections with wattmeters and predictive analytics to optimize energy for a better picture of energy consumption granularity. Did. cost. This resulted in a 26% energy reduction (GWh), a 30% net CO2 reduction, a 20% water usage reduction, and the US Department of Energy’s excellent energy performance 50001TM certification.

Siemens, CEO of Digital Industries, Cedrik Neike

Companies rely on product-level information to measure and validate product footprints for consumers, customers, or regulators and to derive targeted reductions with suppliers. Today, collecting reliable and accurate data among supply chain partners requires a great deal of effort, and the available solutions are not suitable for large-scale calculation of a product’s carbon footprint (PCF). Hmm. Siemens solutions automate cradle-to-gate PCF calculations with new methods for exchanging certified product-level information for data quality, reliability, and confidentiality requirements.

8. Supply chain resilience realized by digital twins

TV SD Chairman, Axel Steepken

Global supply chain disruptions are impacting product availability and raising costs more than ever. At the same time, stakeholders want to improve the transparency and traceability of ESG data. To address this, advanced manufacturing and value chain digital twins optimize supplier landscapes and logistics systems for resiliency by automating optimal decision making and incorporating environmental and social factors. Can be enhanced.

For example, choosing a local supplier will reduce travel distance as well as cost. By applying this, 21% supply chain resilience, 75% CO2 emission reduction, 13% cost per box reduction, 10% speed-up to market, 90% risk management. Accuracy has been achieved. In a nutshell, based on standardized data points of dependencies generated by certified sources and processes, the digital twin supply chain ecosystem answers and tracks questions about planning, design, and operational phases. can do. Its backbone improves manufacturing business continuity and productivity while the occurrence recruitment is being processed.

Written by

Felipe Bezamat, Head of Advanced Manufacturing, World Economic Forum

Alexandra Leona Schwertner, Project Fellow, World Economic Forum shaping the future of advanced manufacturing and value chains

