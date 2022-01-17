Google’s new Easter egg is a warm tribute to Betty White on her 100th birthday





I’m not crying, you’re crying

Just before the end of 2021, the world lost its icon — Betty White tragically died on December 31st, ending his 80-year acting career. Her work has been seen on everything from movies to television to radio, and was best known for appearing on shows such as The Golden Girls, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Saturday Night Live. Today, just 17 days after her death, she’s on her 100th birthday, and Google is celebrating this day with a heartfelt Easter egg.

Everyone knows that Google grabs the logo on Doodle on special occasions, but sometimes we see new Easter eggs thrown into the search. This recent example was obtained during the blockade of the Suez Canal last year.

Today’s android police video

A search for Betty White on Google today (via 9to5Google) reveals the message “Thank you for being friends, 1922-2021”, which is a reference to the theme song for the Golden Girls and White’s Year of Life and Death. It shows. Rose petals also start to fall from the top of the screen.

This Easter egg can be seen in both the mobile app and the desktop version of Google Search. It’s a moving tribute to the late actress on a date that was supposed to be somehow symbolic.

The documentary-style festive film plan has been reworked to act as a tribute, and Betty White: Celebration has also been released today. Similarly, many other compliments to commemorate White independently have popped up online. Google is a small gesture compared to something like a movie, but this is very important coming from the world’s most used search engines, and millions of people do it while searching for Betty White. Will see.

The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released

Hopefully it will provide a much more stable experience

Read next

About the author Arol Wright (222 articles published)

Arol is a technical journalist and contributor to Android Police. He has also worked as a news / feature writer on XDA-Developers and PixelSpot. Now a pharmacy student, Arol has had a soft spot in everything related to technology since childhood. When you’re not writing, you’ll notice that he’s stuck in a textbook or playing a video game.

Other works by Arol Wright

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/googles-new-easter-egg-is-a-warm-tribute-to-betty-white-on-what-wouldve-been-her-100th-birthday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos