The creator of the original Wordle app donates revenue to charity





Wordle, a hit game in early 2022, is so popular that Wordle! The creators of a completely different game, also known as, have significantly increased their business and donated their app revenues to charities.

Steven Cravotta created an app called Wordle. When he was 18, but it has been declining for the past five years. “I created an app called Wordle when I was 18 years old, to hone my coding skills, and maybe to make some quick money,” Cravotta explained in a Twitter thread. “It didn’t work like the previous app, Grid, so we stopped updating and promoting the app after a total of 100,000 downloads in a few months.”

He further explained that over the past four years, his version of Wordle, a timer-based word game, has averaged one or two downloads per day. Thanks to the success of Josh Wardle’s popular word game, that number has skyrocketed to nearly 200,000 over the past week.

Cravotta told Rolling Stone that he was initially confused by the increase in downloads. “My first reaction was that all the downloads were fake,” he says. “A quick search on Google revealed that I was wrong and people mistaken my app for Josh’s.”

The new game Wordle is played in an internet browser instead of an app. Still, the Cravotta app has seen a significant increase in downloads, and many consider his app to be a zeitgeist-y game. Having understood what was happening, Cravotta decided to contact Wardle.

“I read Josh’s article about Wordle and respect his mission to keep the game free without ads or tracking,” says Cravotta. “In that spirit, I thought we could turn this lucky scenario into a great one. Since both of our apps are word-based games, we need to donate our profits to literacy-type organizations. I contacted Josh and helped to agree to donate the proceeds to Boostmobile. “

The funds raised by the Wordle app will be sent to Boost! West Oakland, a non-profit organization focused on youth literacy in Oakland, California.

Wardle, a Brooklyn software engineer, initially created Wordle for a partner who loves word games. He launched the game online last October and has been a cultural phenomenon ever since.

“I think people are grateful that they have fun online,” Wardle told The New York Times. “It’s not trying to do anything dubious with your data or your eyes. It’s just a fun game.”

Cravotta, who recently developed an app called PuffCount to help users stop vaping, is as much a fan of Wordle as our others. “I personally play Wordle every day,” he confirms. “It’s a beautifully constructed game and very addictive. I hope Josh will succeed in the world.”

