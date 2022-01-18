Should AirTags get lost in safety concerns?You can find a better solution





AirTag is an Apple product that I once thought about and thought I would forget it until I lost something. It turned out that it wasn’t at all. Local news headlines across the country tell us that AirTag is being used to unknowingly track people. At the same time, Apple has tuned AirTag’s behavior and provided additional resources to prevent these events from happening. Is there anything else Apple can do, or is it addressing the cause of the loss?

Differences in AirTag

Apple isn’t the first technology company to create an affordable item tracker that relies on smartphones to function. The difference is that AirTag uses Apple’s iPhone’s Find My network for remote tracking. This is great for actually finding misplaced items in public places.

Competing products rely on other customers to enter data into the network using the same brand of trackers. There are far more iPhones in the world compared to tile trackers. That’s why AirTags can handle lost or stolen items more effectively.

Works as intended

Not all stories are scary. At the beginning of the school year, Facebook’s parenting group regularly included moms and dads who recommended AirTag to catch up with backpacks and lost coats. Last week, Task & Purpose published the story of an Army spouse using AirTags attached to toys to prevent moving nightmares from getting worse.

Valerie McNulty, a veteran of four military operations, has heard enough horror stories. While preparing for her recent move from Fort Carson, Colorado to Fort Drum, NY, she slipped her Bluetooth-powered tracking device, Apple AirTag, into one of the boxes containing family household items. I let you.

When it comes to PCSing, we hear so many horror stories, she told Military Times, using the acronym for Permanent Change of Station.With those stories in mind, some AirTags [household goods], I decided it would be worth testing the theory.

In that story, AirTag helped her find most of her family’s items after a dishonest delivery driver pretended to be a few days away in another state. Unfortunately, some of her family’s property is still lost after the move.

She explained that we want to hear something about them by this weekend. Unfortunately, I’ve hidden only one AirTag, so I can’t track these items.

AirTag Concerns

But as we know, not all AirTag stories are so positive. Stalker stories, including AirTag, are as common as the headline “Apple Watch Saves Life.” By the turn of the season, the same Facebook group that parents recommended AirTag as a must-have for the year warned parents to pay attention to Apple’s item trackers.

And who can blame them for stories like these all over the country and beyond? Each of these articles includes AirTag unknowingly tracking someone.

Even in the countryside of my hometown of Mississippi, the local story of the AirTag stalker is in the news.

It was just another afternoon in the park with her children for Rankin County resident Amber Noseworthy when she received a notice that someone was looking at her.

I didn’t even know what it was, she said. It just told me it was in my presence. We checked shoes, jackets, pockets, everywhere. Then I was like it had to be in the car.

Inform campaign

But the reassurance of this story is that Apple’s security measures have begun and warned the person about AirTag. That’s how many of these stories were discovered. If an AirTag registered on someone else’s iPhone is following you, you will receive an alert on your iPhone. (Apple has also released an Android app for this purpose, but we need to work with Google to integrate this feature into Android.)

This is what Apple has included on the item tracker marketing page.

AirTag is designed to prevent unwanted tracking. If someone else’s AirTag breaks into yours, it will notice that your iPhone is moving with you and will send you an alert. After a while, if you still can’t find it, AirTag will start playing the sound and let you know it’s there.

Of course, if you’re with a friend who has AirTag, or if you’re on a train with lots of people with AirTag, don’t worry. These alerts are only triggered when AirTag is isolated from the owner.

This is what Apple should advertise to teach the general public. Imagine this style of advertising running in prime time and across the web.

Fortunately, the Mississippi incident taught everyone involved about these safety measures.

According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Paul Holly, any kind of technology can be created for the best purpose, but certain people create a malicious purpose for something. I’m trying.

After discussing with Apple Support, Norsworthy taught me how to actually use my phone and what settings to look at. If Airpod, AirTag, or Apple is following you or is in your presence, you’ll know if there’s anything related to Apple.

In addition to checking the settings, people also need to hear certain sounds to help find AirTags that you may not know are on or near you.

One of the things we’ve learned about them is that after a certain amount of time from their host, they start beeping in your clothes, purses, cars … Holly explains. did.

Again, an important detail in this story and many other stories is that AirTag warned the tracked person. For accurate tracking, GPS trackers are designed specifically for stealth and do not reveal status or location.

Apple should not shut down the Find My network and issue a recall with AirTag. Instead, Apple needs to address the reality of how AirTag is interpreted, launch an honest information campaign, and teach the public about safety measures that reduce the Streisand effect.

Follow my work

You can follow the details of my work on 9to5Mac and SpaceExplored, listen to me on the 9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast, and follow me on Twitter and Instagram.

FTC: We use earning car affiliate links. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2022/01/17/airtag-stalking-prevention/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]company.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos