ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK): Cathie Wood could turn it around

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) drawdown continues!

ARKK fell further in the first half of January after falling until 2021 and fell 17.27% in just 14 days. The sale was due to a combination of a serious outflow and an organic decline in the funds held. To date, in 2022, ARKK experienced a net outflow of $ 154 million. This is a weak start to what fund manager Cathie Wood wanted to be in the banner year.

Shortly before the beginning of the year, Cathie Wood conducted an infamous interview and predicted that her fund would generate a CAGR of 40% over five years. It sounds weird now, but her fund brought a 150% return in 2020. It easily surpassed the benchmark NASDAQ-100, one of the most prominent COVID-19 winner funds.

But now, ARKK’s overall strategy is becoming tense. The Federal Reserve Board last year suggested raising interest rates three times in 2022. Jamie Dimon then chimed, saying it was possible to raise rates six or seven times. It throws a wrench on the ARKKs strategy as high interest rates eat up discounted cash flow in high-growth tech stocks. Technically, it eats up discounted cash flow for all stocks, but as we’ll see in more detail later, the impact is most severe for high-growth stocks.

The big problem with ARKK in 2022 is that almost all of its holdings fall into the high-growth category. In other words, it is the category of stocks whose present value is most reduced by higher interest rates. ARKK stocks such as Tesla (TSLA), Roku (ROKU) and Spotify (SPOT) are expected to bring tremendous profit growth in the future. For example, Wall Street analysts expect Tesla’s revenue to increase by 168% year-on-year in 2021 on average. This is arguably a big growth, but the impact of rising interest rates becomes more severe as growth progresses. The rate is.

So if the Federal Reserve behaves as Jamie Dimon says, ARKK could have disappointing results in 2022. It’s true that the earnings beat can overcome the effects of high interest rates, but Wall Street’s expectations are already high. The odds of winning when an analyst expects you to grow at 168% are fairly low. Therefore, Tesla and other ARKK stocks are very likely to be adversely affected by federal rate hikes.

That said, Cathie Wood could still turn things around. By investing in Value Tech stocks, she was able to shift her focus to more suitable stocks for today’s market conditions, while staying true to the fund’s innovation themes. But so far, there are no signs that Wood will. For this reason, this article creates a bearish dissertation on ARKK and argues that it needs to fall further from here.

How higher interest rates hurt funds like ARKK

The reason that rising interest rates have a big impact on funds like ARKK is that the present value of the discounted effect of interest rate hikes feels stronger as the earnings growth rate increases. To illustrate this, consider two assets with two discount rates. Asset A is a bond that pays a flat rate of $ 1 million a year, and Asset B is a stock like Tesla, whose earnings are expected to grow by 168% year-on-year. In this example, Wall Street is forecast for 2021 only, but Im forecasts a growth rate of 168% over five years.

The present values ​​of assets A and B acquired over a five-year period at discount rates of 0% and 2% are as follows:

1st year

2nd year

Third year

4th year

5th year

total

Asset A-0%

$ 100

$ 100

$ 100

$ 100

$ 100

$ 500

Asset A-2%

$ 98.03

$ 96.11

$ 94.25

$ 92.38

$ 90.57

$ 471.34

Asset B-0%

$ 100

$ 268

$ 718.24

$ 1,924

$ 5,158

$ 8168

Asset B-2%

$ 98.03

$ 257.59

$ 676.94

$ 1777.53

$ 4,672

$ 7,482.19

As you can see, Asset B is far more valuable than Asset A at either discount rate. However, for asset B, the impact of interest rate hikes is much more serious. The present value of assets below the interest rate of 2% is $ 471.34, which is 5.7% lower than the interest rate of 0%. Asset B’s present value of $ 7,482 is 8.39% lower than the 0% interest rate.

Why is this a problem when the total cash flow of asset B far exceeds that of asset As?

This is because stocks are priced with the assumption of present value in mind. If an investor expects $ 500 in asset A cash flow before the rate hike, it should be valued 5.7% less after the rate hike. If the investor expects $ 8,168 in asset B cash flow before the rate hike, the investor should evaluate it after 8.39%. Therefore, asset B is hit hard by the present value model.

This is a problem for ARKK as virtually all stocks are in the mega-growth category. Tesla is a very high multiple of megacaps, although there is only one megacap in the fund’s top 10 holdings. It is a medium-sized growth company that makes full use of fundamentals. With almost all of these companies aiming to generate above average growth, Woods predicts that ARK will generate a 40% CAGR revenue from 2022 to 2027. The problem is that if the Federal Reserve achieves all planned rate hikes, the current value of its future growth will diminish. Therefore, if Wood expects a CAGR of 40% based on a compound annual growth rate of 40%, the expected return should be lowered as the present value will be lost due to rising interest rates. Everyone guesses where the federal funds rate is heading, but many expect it to be 0.5% by the end of the quarter and 1.75% by 2023. This is a rise from the current federal funds rate, which was 0.08% at the time of writing this article. ..

ARKK: Top Holdings Analysis

As we have seen, current macroeconomic trends are basically at a disadvantage to ARKK. What’s more, a fund has some undesired characteristics compared to similar funds.

With all these properties, ARKK looks undesirable. Past results do not show future results, so it can be argued that the last point of performance degradation is invalid. However, since this is a fund’s performance record, not an individual security, past results reflect that it outperforms the manager’s performance.

We also need to consider all of this, along with the impact of high interest rates on ARKK shares. If ARKK stocks have high expected growth rates and are currently fully or overvalued, the present value should be much lower than the average stock due to interest rate hikes. Let’s take a look at ARKK’s top five holdings and year-over-year growth in revenue, adjusted EPS, EBITDA, and operating cash flow.

Revenue growth

Adjusted EPS growth rate

EBITDA growth

Growth in cash flow from operating activities

Tesla

66.7%

485%

79%

128%

Coinbase (COIN)

626%

2,850%

996%

1,476%

Terra Dock Health (TDOC)

114%

Not applicable

124%

Not applicable

Of the Year (YEAR)

66%

Not applicable

Not applicable

231%

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

99%

162%

171%

62%

Now, looking at all of this growth, you may now want to run out of some of these stocks. However, keep in mind that all investors who bought these stocks knew that they could grow at a high rate. Perhaps they are fully or overrated today. On the other hand, these very high growth rates mean that the present value of future earnings is lower than that of defense companies. Therefore, future interest rate hikes will make such stocks less attractive.

The multi-billion dollar question is whether these companies are really fully valued today. If stocks are significantly undervalued, multiple expansions can occur, overwhelming the impact of higher interest rates. At least some ARKK holdings appear to be potentially undervalued. For example, Coinbase trades at 17.3x revenue, 5.5x sales, and 5x operating cash flow. Assuming COIN can sustain its historic growth, these multiples prove to be too low in the future. If you start with a revenue of $ 100 and grow 626% year-on-year, you’ll earn $ 726 in just one year of growth. If the stock price does not move, it causes extreme multiple contractions and it is very unlikely that the stock price will not move. Moderate rate hikes will be less effective than the growth of cheap stocks by themselves. As shown above, raising from 0% to 2% will only reduce PV for 168% growers by 8.3% over 5 years. Therefore, sufficient undervaluation can overwhelm the impact of interest rate hikes.

How Kathy turns it around

All of this leads to my last point. That means that Cathie Wood can turn ARKK’s fate around by pivoting to a valuable name in the innovator space. As shown in the section above, ARKK already has at least one value stake-Coinbase. Sure, its earnings are value stocks from highly volatile crypto assets, but at least they look like value stocks on paper. And there are other value stocks that are innovative enough to fit ARKK’s Innovation Mandate.

Consider these:

Meta Platforms (FB)-A technology company that will spend $ 10 billion on the development of VR social media in 2022.

Micron Technology (MU)-The semi-name that developed the world’s fastest graphics memory and the world’s first 176-layer NAND flash.

Alibaba-A Chinese e-commerce giant who also runs a cloud computing business and has begun developing its own chips.

Tencent (OTCPK: TCEHY)-A Chinese conglomerate mainly involved in games and entertainment.

All of these companies are innovative. But if you look at their multiples, you can see that they are classic value play.

P / E

P / Sale

P / Book

Earnings growth rate of TTM

PEG

FB

twenty four

7.9

7

59%

0.4 0.4

MU

13

3.43.4

2.4

143%

0.1

Baba

14

2.8

2.4

-6.4%

Not applicable

TCEHY

20

6.8

4.4 4.4

55%

0.37

As you can see, all of these companies offer very low rates of return and, in most cases, high rates of return. And their business activities easily fit into the definition of innovative. By including these types of names in the mix, ARKK may be able to turn it around in 2022.

The question of a million dollars is whether it will happen. The fund faces significant risk as it is sensitive to high interest rates, but Cathie Wood still appears determined to outperform the S & P 500 by nearly 4: 1. In the past, it was quite possible to do that by choosing a super-high-growth name and a pandemic winner. But today, it seems much less likely that the strategy will work. Therefore, the pivot to value will be far from the worst choice Wood can make today. Currently, the macro environment is not friendly to her top holdings.

