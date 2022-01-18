Why Google’s iMessage equivalent can’t create a green bubble cult





Instead of complaining about Apple’s iMessage service and encouraging companies to adopt RCS, Google can easily solve the problem by creating an integrated messaging platform, but experts say the company has kitchen cooks. It is said that there are too many and “I am suffering chronically.” I gave priority to this.

Last week’s Wall Street Journal article elaborated on how Apple locked in US teens with its iMessage service. In response, Google’s senior vice president, Hiroshi Lockheimer, tweeted: That marketing. Standards exist today to fix this. “

Apple’s iMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product is dishonest for a company that has humanity and fairness as a central part of marketing. Standards exist today to fix this. https://t.co/MiQqMUOrgn

Rockheimer Hiroshi (@lockheimer) January 8, 2022

Lockheimer mentions a solution that will force Apple to adopt Rich Communication Services (RCS). This is an upgrade to what is known as SMS, a standard created by the GSMA in 2008. RCS offers better messaging capabilities, with end-to-end encryption and support for non-telephone devices.

Google has been trying to push this standard for years, and after many persuasion, major US carriers have made Google Message the default for the best Android phones and by making Apple a major advocate. I supported Google’s efforts. Apple hasn’t publicly declined to adopt RCS, but it’s clear that through Epic vs. Apple Trial, Apple has deliberately refused to give it a strong position in iMessage.

“I’m worried that iMessage on Android will help the iPhone family remove the obstacles in bringing Android phones to children,” Apple executive Craig Federighi wrote in an email in April 2013. .. “I think we need to make Android customers dependent on Apple products,” he added.

Will Apple’s adoption of RCS force the company to rethink the implicit approval of green bubble bullying?

Source: Android Central

In an interview, Ars Technica review editor and reporter Ron Amadeo said Apple encourages bullying, but through the iMessage user experience. It is “designed for” other “Android users with green bubbles.”

He says this is Apple’s marketing strategy, and the company “wants people to look down on Android users.” But Apple’s adoption of RCS doesn’t necessarily mean that bullying will stop, he adds.

“But I don’t think the underlying protocol changes will solve the iMessage UX problem. I don’t think replacing SMS with RCS will change anything if the bubble is still green. Bullying is usually logic. Not based. I think the bullying question is primarily about Apple’s marketing strategy, suggesting that changing the protocol as a solution doesn’t make sense to me, “Ars Technica’s editor and reporter. Ron Amadeo said.

Anshel Sag, senior analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, doesn’t necessarily think Apple is bullying, but believes that the company’s policy makes this possible.

“Apple is ultimately thinking about what’s best for its ecosystem and users, and their actions at iMessage and RCS make it very clear. Google has its own version and competitors iMessage. I don’t think the problem will be solved even if it is expanded to. “

Why can’t Google create an integrated messaging system? TLDR: Messaging service is not the main responsibility

Source: Android Central

In an Ars Technica article, Amadeo wrote, “Google seems to be the least reliable technology company when it comes to messaging services, so it’s a funny idea to give advice to other companies about messaging strategies.” ..

Google doesn’t have a decisive department for messaging, says Ron Amadeo.

Since the release of Apple’s iMessage in 2011, Google has released 13 different messaging apps, which he wrote in a tweet.

“It’s very embarrassing to complain about this. For years, I’ve asked you to support a single messaging platform. Messaging is important and you need to put resources behind it. There was a great platform when Hangouts supported SMS, but I lost interest. “He tweeted.

Since the launch of iMessage in 2011, Google has launched 13 different messaging apps. Maybe this will take L. You deserve it. https://t.co/cYwMFzmGig https://t.co/INyk4C1YWH

Ron Amadeo (@RonAmadeo) January 9, 2022

Amadeo tells Android Central that the crux of the problem is that Google hasn’t created a competitor for iMessage. Main responsibility. “

Rene Ritchie, a technology analyst and former editorial director of iMore, agrees that Google is chronically plagued by “too many cooks in the kitchen, a lot of domestic affairs, and many competing agendas.” “.

“Why was Hangouts killed? Politics. Why are all pixels so different? Politics. It’s a difficult problem for them to solve,” he says.

Ritchie added that if Google had WhatsApp, Messenger, or an Instagram IM equivalent, this messaging problem wouldn’t have been that big.

“Similarly [Google’s] The market share in North America is declining. If they were growing Android here, I wouldn’t have thought of it. It’s amazing that Google at all companies didn’t limit this, “he says.

Customers don’t care because Google simply doesn’t care or prioritize unified messaging systems, says technology analyst Carmi Levy.

“Google has launched many attempts over the years to compete directly with iMessage, but doesn’t want the service to be properly resourced at launch and consistently sold to users over time. Or it all failed because it couldn’t, “he says. “Similar to Google’s malicious attempts to become a serious player in the social media space (remember Buzz, orkut, Google+?), Half-hearted attempts to lead the messaging space have led users. I was fascinated and couldn’t lead to standardized messaging. The workflow for these new products. “

The issue between Google and Apple is important and you need to worry about RCS

Source: Android Central

Android Central recently conducted a survey asking readers if Apple should adopt RCS or bring iMessage to their Android phones. Of the 2,741 respondents, 76% said they needed to provide RCS support for iMessage, and 23.5% said Apple needed to deploy iMessage on Android.

One reader, deltatux, points out that neither Apple nor Google’s messaging apps are widely used outside the United States, but the introduction of RCS into iMessage is Apple’s desire to keep the app platform-specific. It is along.

In many parts of the world, iMessage isn’t stalling the messaging market, so this issue seems to have a huge impact on the United States. Outside the United States, many people use WhatsApp, Telegram, WeChat, Viber, LINE, Signal and more, and it’s already multi-platform.

RCS is not ideal, but it is a direct alternative to SMS. Apple wants to lock users into iMessage to keep iPhone sales, so bringing RCS into iMessage doesn’t go against their desire to lock iPhone users.

Outside the United States, we don’t know how attractive Apple will be to users when it releases iMessage on Android. Many iPhone users in these markets may already be using the multi-platform messaging app with iMessage, and Android users may already be comfortable.

Here in Canada, people often expect you to have at least WhatsApp. Sure, iMessage is widely used here, but it doesn’t seem to be as expected as it is in the United States.

Whether you’re an iOS user with blue bubbles or an Android user popping up as a green bubble, Ritchie says RCS is still a new system that people should care about.

“Although it’s not mature yet and most people around the world are using the app, failing over iMessage to SMS is neither private nor secure. Rather, it’s currently 1: 1 encrypted. Fail over to RCS. 1: Consider working on N encryption, “he says.

The issue of Google urging Apple to adopt RCS and complaining about iMessage has been around for a very long time, but Sag says it’s still something people should care about.

“There are ongoing concerns in my eyes as it impairs the ability of people to communicate with each other and do it quickly and effectively,” he says. “Involving Android users into group chats compromises the iMessage user’s user experience, and sending notifications that iOS users are sending messages to Android users isn’t a real visual clue. It doesn’t help at all. “

On the contrary, Levy adds that Google is likely to care much more about the RCS / iMessage story than its customers. He said that some Android users may feel “slightly sheepish” when the message is displayed to iOS users as a green bubble, but “after all, Google’s accusation was left behind. I think it’s just a sign of frustration. Competitors. “

