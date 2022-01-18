Smart soil bugs provide farmers with an eco-friendly route to control crop diseases





Innovative methods of controlling diseases of various harmful crops using native beneficial soil bacteria have emerged from research and industry collaboration.

Agricultural technology innovations want to give farmers a way to reduce the costs and environmental damage caused by the chemical treatments currently used to control crop diseases.

The John Innes Center team isolated and tested hundreds of Pseudomonas aeruginosa strains from the soil of commercial potato fields and sequenced the genomes of 69 of these strains.

The team is a major strain of several strains that protects potato crops from harmful disease-causing bacteria by comparing them to strains that have not suppressed the genome of strains that have been shown to suppress the activity of pathogens. I was able to identify the mechanism.

Second, using a combination of chemistry, chemistry, and plant infection experiments, the production of small molecules called cyclic lipopeptides is important in controlling the potato lid, a bacterial disease that causes significant losses in potato harvesting. Showed that there is.

These small molecules have antibacterial activity against the pathogens that cause potato scabs, helping protected Pseudomonas move around and settle in plant roots.

Experiments have also shown that irrigation causes substantial changes in the genetically diverse population of the genus Pseudomonas in soil.

Dr. Alba Pacheco-Moreno, lead author of the study, accelerates the development of biocontrols to reduce the application of ecologically damaging chemical treatments by identifying and examining mechanisms for controlling potato pathogens. I’m expecting that.

She added that the approach we describe should be applicable to a wide range of plant diseases because it is based on an understanding of the mechanism of action that is important for biological pest control agents.

Published in eLife, this study suggests a way for researchers to screen microbiomes at virtually every crop site and take into account a variety of soil, agricultural and environmental conditions.

Utilizing advances in fast gene sequencing, this method can screen soil microflora for therapeutic bacteria and determine which molecules are being produced to control pathogenic bacteria.

It can also show how these beneficial insects are affected by agricultural factors such as soil type and irrigation.

The next step in the new approach is to bring beneficial insects back into the same field with more or mixed-strain cocktails as a treatment to enhance the soil microbial flora.

Dr. Jacob Malone, group leader and co-author of the study at the John Innes Center, explains the benefits. A major advantage of this approach is the use of bacterial strains that are taken from the environment and returned to the same specific biological material. More contexts so that there is no ecological damage.

Potential methods for applying the microbiome booster include applying the bacterial cocktail as a seed coating, as a spray, or via drip irrigation.

Dr. Andrew Truman, Group Leader of the John Innes Center and the corresponding author of this study, talks about the long-term vision of this method. In the future, we will not use the molecules produced by bacteria, but the Pseudomonas strain itself. It provides a more sustainable route-we know that these bacteria settle in the soil where potatoes grow and protect their crops. Bacteria make it easy to grow, prescribe and apply to the field in the right way and are much more environmentally friendly than using synthetic chemicals.

Plant diseases are agricultural problems that lead to large losses of crops such as potatoes. Important potato pathogens include Streptomyces scabies, the bacterial pathogen that causes potato caps, and Phytophthorainfestans, the oomycete pathogen that causes the potato plague that is the main cause of the Irish famine.

Pseudomonas is commonly associated with plants and has been widely studied as a biological control agent because it secretes natural products that promote plant growth and control pathogens. However, their use in the past has been hampered by contradictions.

Previous studies on potato scab control have shown a potential biological control role for Pseudomonas. However, lack of mechanical knowledge has hampered progress. It is also widely known that irrigation can control Streptomycesscabies infections, and this study now suggests that this is due to the effects of water on microbial populations.

Pangenome analysis identifies the crossing role of a special metabolite of the genus Pseudomonas in potato pathogen inhibition and is displayed in eLife.

