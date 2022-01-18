WhatsApp brings more creative drawing tools for videos and images





With an active user base of over 2 billion in more than 100 countries, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app in the world. However, given that competitors such as Signal and Telegram have grown in just one year, it’s a difficult task to stay on top for a long time. Responsibility may be due to WhatsApps inadvertently revising your privacy policy. It requires customers to force sharing of communication and transaction details with business owners exchanged in the Messenger app. Or, a suffering customer who does not want to share a private conversation with a merchant was asked to uninstall WhatsApp by phone by May 15, 2021.

However, after a few weeks of Dilly Dally, WhatsApp finally decided to postpone the deadline indefinitely. Since then, the company has released new value-added features that include more options for automatically deleting photos and files on the receiver’s phone after the expiration of a preset time to prevent subscriber decline. It is. We also introduced a very necessary feature that allows people to transfer WhatsApp data from iPhone to Android mobile (the reverse option has not been launched yet) and so on.

Currently, the company plans to add drawing tools for videos and photos within the app, so users need to install additional apps just to improve the quality of their photos / videos, WABetaInfo said. Reported citing the latest WhatsApp beta (v2.22.3.5) for Android) release to the test developer community.

As you can see in the screenshot below, it shows three pens with different thickness options. The blog also revealed that WhatsApp Beta for iOS has additional tools that can blur some of the multimedia content.

WhatsApp beta app with drawing tool options. Credit: WABeta Info

WhatsApp may bring more editing tools to both Android and iOS in the coming days, seeking feedback from testers. Based on the response, when the bug is removed, it will be released to the public version of WhatsApp. Given how long it takes to test your app, it can take weeks for your app to see the light of day.

In related development, WhatsApp plans to introduce a privacy indicator in its messenger app. Placed on status, text chat box background, and even calls. Conversations between two individuals are completely end-to-end encrypted, not available to individuals or government agencies, and even WhatsApp does not have access to your personal data.

