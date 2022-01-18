



After four tough matches in eight flat days, Georgia Institute of Technology’s women’s basketball ranked 18th in the Associated Press poll announced Monday. The yellow jacket has been ranked in the top 25 in Japan for 6 consecutive weeks.

Tech (13-4, 4-2 ACC) won hardwoods in three contests this week and kicked off at the first Atlantic Coast Conference Roadwin of the season in the pits on Tuesday. 16 points from Digna Strautmane. Just 48 hours later, the Yellowjackets hosted Florida State University at the McCammish Pavilion, beating Seminole 22-13 in the fourth quarter to win a come-from-behind victory. Lorela Cubaj led three jackets in double digits, scoring the highest 24 points in her career. Tech lost the last match in Miami on Sunday with 1 point 46-45.

Georgia Institute of Technology continues to lead the ACC and country in scoring defense, while surpassing the league in field goal percentage defense and rebound defense. Personally, Cubaji outperforms ACC in rebounds per game, averaging 12.0, ranking sixth in the nation.

ACC boasted six teams in the top 25 for the sixth straight week. Louisville in 3rd place, North Carolina in 4th place, Georgia Institute of Technology in 18th place, Notre Dame in 19th place, North Carolina in 20th place, and 21st place. Duke.

Tech has made eight out of the last ten outings and visited Syracuse on Thursday to return to hardwood. The game will be broadcast on the ACC network.

Week 11 Poll 2 02 January 17, 2011. South Carolina 2. Stanford 3. Louisville 4. North Carolina 5. Tennessee 6. Indiana 7. Iowa 8. Michigan 9. UConn10. Arizona 11. LSU12. Maryland 13. Georgia 14. Oklahoma 15. Baylor 15. Texas 17. BYU18. Georgia Tech 19. Notre Dame 20. North Carolina 21. Duke 22. Colorado 23. Kentucky 24. FGCU25.Iowa

Alexander Surp Foundation The Alexander Serp Foundation is the Georgia Institute of Technology's athletics funding department, providing scholarships, operations, and facility support to more than 400 student athletes at Georgia Institute of Technology.

