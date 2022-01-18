Global Wastewater Management Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunities for Sustainable Innovation-Innovative Business Models Supporting the Inclusion of Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plants





Dublin, January 17, 2022-(BUSINESS WIRE)-“Growth Opportunities for Sustainable Innovation in Wastewater Management” report added to ResearchAndMarkets.com offerings.

This study explores sustainable innovations in wastewater management aimed at improving post-treatment efficiency, economics, and water quality in the industrial and public infrastructure sectors. Describes key treatment technologies and confirms their potential for use in the wastewater treatment industry in the future.

It also describes the key stakeholders involved in technology development and the innovative approaches they are taking. It also covers the global patent status of wastewater treatment technology and highlights the key patent owners / assignees and patent jurisdictions that show the most active activity.

Globally, increasing population and industrial activity will lead to increased water consumption and wastewater production. UNICEF (UN Children’s Fund) predicts that about half of the world’s population will face water scarcity by 2025 and that by 2030, about 700 million people will be driven into severe water scarcity.

Wastewater treatment is one of the most powerful tools to address the potential water scarcity challenges over the next decade, as wastewater treatment prevents pollution of valuable water sources and tertiary treatment allows for water reuse. ..

This survey covers the following topics:

Identification of wastewater technology applications

Identify key wastewater treatment technologies that are improving with sustainable innovation

Key stakeholders in the wastewater treatment industry

Patent status of sustainable technology in wastewater management

Growth opportunities for the adoption of wastewater technology

Main topics to cover:

1.0 Strategic obligations

1.1 Why is growth becoming more difficult?Strategic Essentials: Factors that Create Pressure on Growth

The story continues

1.2 Strategic obligations

1.3 Impact of Top Three Strategic Obligations on Wastewater Management Industry

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel Growth Pipeline Engines

2.0 Survey Background and Summary of Survey Results

2.1 Research background

2.2 Survey scope

2.3 Survey method

2.4 Key findings: Sustainable innovation in wastewater management

3.0 Wastewater Treatment Technology: Overview of Technology Applications and Trends

3.1 Fishery supply chain

3.2 Wastewater treatment process flow

3.3 Key drivers and opportunities for deployment

3.4 Analysis of key drivers and opportunities

3.5 Key constraints and shortcomings of deployment

3.6 Analysis of major shortcomings and constraints

4.0 Wastewater Treatment Technology: Innovation Perspective

4.1 Comparative analysis of wastewater treatment technology

4.2 New generation adsorbent improves adsorbed wastewater treatment performance

4.3 Chemical-free electrolysis technology for treating metal pollutants in wastewater

4.4 Oxidation of wastewater in the supercritical phase achieves high pollutant removal rate

4.5 Using hydroxyl radicals for oxidation-based wastewater treatment achieves high pollutant removal rates

4.6 Anaerobic treatment by membrane separation activated sludge method can achieve high COD removal rate

4.7 Granular sludge-based aerobic wastewater plant achieves high compression

5.0 Innovation Ecosystem: Notable Companies

5.1 Energy-efficient integrated fixed film sludge reactor improves the economic feasibility of a one-stage wastewater treatment plant

5.2 Ultrasonic technical assistance The electrocoagulation plant reduces the strength of the flocculant buildup on the electrodes.

5.3 Modular design enables deployment of supercritical water hydroxide plants in small industrial facilities

5.4 Renewable solar activation catalysts achieve high pollutant removal rates during advanced oxidation processes

5.5 Commercial Aerobic Granular Sludge Process (AGSP) technology enables a compact and efficient aerobic wastewater treatment plant

6.0 IP analysis of sustainable wastewater technology

6.1 IP analysis of sustainable wastewater management technology

7.0 Growth Opportunities

7.1 Growth Opportunities 1: Government spending on wastewater treatment and recycling facilities to address water scarcity challenges

7.2 Growth Opportunities 2: Wastewater Treatment Innovations to Improve the Cost-Effectiveness of Treatment Plants

7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Innovative Business Model to Support Inclusion of Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plants

8.0 Key contacts

9.0 Next step

