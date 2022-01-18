Thailand ranked 16th in Google’s deletion rank





The Google logo is drawn at the entrance to the Google office in London. (Reuters photo)

Thailand has requested Google to remove 1,147 content since 2011, 95.2% of which is related to government criticism. This is the highest percentage in the world.

This information was presented in a recent study by Surfshark, a virtual private network (VPN) company that analyzed Google’s Transparency Report.

With a total of 1,147 requests to remove content from Facebook, we ranked 16th in the world in terms of number of requests.

“95.2% of these demands cite” government criticism “as the reason. It’s more of a whole than any other country, “Surfshark said in a statement.

In 2020 alone, there were 184 content deletion requests in Thailand.

According to Surfshark, Google receives thousands of requests each year to remove online content from governments at all levels, from intellectual property infringement to defamation.

“Russia is the most prolific content removal requester to date, submitting a total of 123,606 requests over the last decade.” National security outweighed the reasons for Russia’s request to remove content.

Turkey was tracked with 14,231 content deletion requests, India with 9,899 requests, and the United States with 9,627 requests.

These three countries cite defamation as the number one reason for content removal requests.

Brazil was fifth with a total of 8,148 requests, and South Korea was sixth with 5,330 requests.

According to Surfshark, 6 of the 10 most requested countries cite defamation as the most common reason.

According to the company, defamation is the most common cause of requests for EU residents to request specific results and is excluded from Google search as part of their “right to be forgotten.”

He added that the US government makes thousands of defamation-related removal requests each year, many of which are intended to change search results.

