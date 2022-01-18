Featured at the Retail Big Show at the NRF Innovation Lab, Ottonomy uses autonomous delivery robots to meet retail sustainability needs.





New York, January 17, 2022 / PRNewswire / –Ottonomy was selected as part of the NRF Innovation Lab Showcase featuring the latest applications in automation technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics for the retail industry. rice field. Ottobot was recently recognized by the BI Group as a Sustainability Product of the Year, enabling retailers to integrate sustainable practices, adopt environmentally friendly processes, and efficiently manage their customer experience.

Ottobot in transit

According to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in October 2020, about 4.2 million people, or 2.8% of US workers, quit their jobs. Most of them are from retail and restaurant spaces. The rise in minimum wages makes it more commercially difficult for the retail and food service industries to increase the availability of in-store staff. Ottobots are designed to fill this gap and provide efficient solutions so that customers can be served efficiently with fewer people and help reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our business and an important area of ​​focus for the entire enterprise. Due to labor shortages, autonomous delivery to retailers is very attractive in today’s volatile markets. It’s a real solution, “said Ritukar Vijay, CEO of Ottonomy. “Automation of indoor, curbside and last mile deliveries is being considered at all levels to improve the customer experience and improve retailer revenue.”

Ottonomy’s award-winning technology recently made an important announcement between CVG Airport and Presto about deploying Ottobots for airport and restaurant deliveries. Ottonomy leverages its core team experience in the industrial automation and autonomous platform industry to develop a unique software stack that autonomously navigates complex environments for indoor environments, parking lots, and last mile deliveries. Made possible.

Ottonomy is also a new addition to the New Lab at the Brooklyn Navy Shipyard in New York, demonstrating Ottobots’ ability to handle deployments in adverse weather conditions such as snow and rain.

For more information on Ottobot, please visit the following website: https: //ottonomy.io/. The Ottonomy will be installed at Booth 25 of the NRF2022 Innovation Lab Level 1 in New York from January 16th to 18th, 2022.

About Ottonomy Inc .: Ottonomy is a deep tech startup that offers contactless payments using fully autonomous robots. Its main focus is to help retailers and restaurants automate indoor and outdoor contactless delivery. Ottonomy was named one of the Top 50 Robotics Companies in the World by the Robotics Business Review in 2021, and was awarded the Mobility Startup Award by Plug and Play Accelerator and the 2021 Sustainability Product of the Year Award by the Business Intelligence Group. Edison Award for Innovation in 2022. The company is backed by Connetic Ventures and angel investors. For more information on Ottonomy, please visit www.ottonomy.io.

Contact the Ottonomy PR team [email protected]

Media contact: Ronjini Joshua[email protected]949-295-9779

Sauce Ottonomy

