WhatsApp new features make it easy to edit screenshots and images





WhatsApp plans to add some new features to the app, and this addition does not focus on voice / video calls or voice memos. Instead, the app is set to immediately provide the user with more ways to draw the image before sending it.

A popular messaging platform has added two new pencils to its built-in media editor, according to a WABetaInfo report. This means that WhatsApp will soon be able to offer three pencils. There was a pencil to draw an image or screenshot before the user sent it, but the only control ever offered was color customization. The user can now choose from three sizes as well.

The leaked screenshot also shows what it looks like when the option is removed. Check below.

Check the size of the pencil in the new WhatsApp image editor. (Image source: WABetaInfo) Blur function

WhatsApp is also set to introduce a new blur feature on the platform that allows users to blur parts of a photo before sending it. This is a very necessary addition to the platform and is very useful when sending a large number of screenshots containing sensitive data.

Crop sensitive areas of the image is optional, but it doesn’t always work. For example, you can’t cut out part of a chat in the middle of a conversation. In such cases, WhatsApp users often have to resort to a third-party media editor for selective blurring. However, this will soon be a native addition.

Both changes are not currently available on WhatsApp. As always, the feature will be first introduced in WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android before moving to stable.

